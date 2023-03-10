London Premiere of Roger Goldsmith's MESSI & RONALDO At The White Bear Theatre Begins April 1

The London Premiere of Roger Goldsmith's play entitled 'Messi & Ronaldo' at the White Bear Theatre, from the 4th April 2023 to the 8th April 2023.

The play tells the story of Jamie, a teenager, and his Dad. They both love football, and Messi and Ronaldo in particular. They joke about who is the best player in the world. Jamie likes Messi, his Dad likes Ronaldo.

When Jamie's Dad suddenly stops showing interest in football and starts going out for late night walks, when he normally hates walking, Jamie is worried. When a murder takes place the same night his Dad went out, Jamie is even more worried. Is his Dad involved? 'Messi & Ronaldo' is a play about family love and the ties that hold families together.

www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk