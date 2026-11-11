Liverpool Everyman to Stage HANSEL AND GRETEL Rock 'n' Roll Panto in 2027

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As a highlight of Liverpool's Christmas for over 45 years, tickets for a Liverpool Everyman panto going on sale always mean a busy day at the Box Office. This year, as the 2026 panto Beauty and the Beast begins previews for its run, ending on 6 January, the venue has announced that its 2027 show will be Hansel and Gretel, with tickets on sale from 12 pm on Saturday 14 November 2026. Written by Billie Collins and directed by Ellie Hurt, the production will run from 13 November 2027 until 15 January 2028.

Nathan Powell, Creative Director of the Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, said, 'The joyful chaos of our Rock 'n' Roll panto is one of the highlights of our year. 'Beauty and the Beast ' is the first panto I have directed at the Everyman, and we've had a magical time in rehearsals. I can't wait to introduce audiences to our live band and our incredible cast. As a yearly event that showcases the best of our city, it's exciting to know that plans for 'Hansel and Gretel' are already underway, and to give audiences another brilliant show to look forward to in 2027'

Lost and looking for a way home, these brave siblings will discover that not everything is quite as sweet as it seems! They'll need some help from the audience as they face spectacular surprises, larger-than-life characters and plenty of mischief along the way.

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