Little Angel Theatre to Stage World Premiere of BABOO THE UNUSUAL BEE and Return of LET'S FLY

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Little Angel Theatre has announced its Spring 2027 programme, including a World Premiere stage adaptation of a celebrated children's book, a returning show, and a packed programme of workshops and Playcations.

A highlight of the new season will be the World Premiere stage adaptation of Baboo The Unusual Bee written by Lliana Bird and illustrated by Aysha Tengiz. This co-production with Curve Leicester is a heartwarming celebration of friendship and individuality. Full of music and dance, the new production will be written and composed by Lliana Bird, directed by Phoebe Barren, with MD and arranger MATTHEW MALONE and set and puppets by Oliver Hymans.

On adapting Baboo the Unusual Bee Lliana Bird said “At its heart Baboo is a story about being brave enough to be yourself, even when the world thinks you should be something else. So I couldn't be more excited to now have the chance to bring his magical little world to life with our new musical. I really hope that seeing Baboo spread his wings even further will inspire a whole new generation of little misfits to do the same!”

Also announced today is the return of Let's Fly, written and directed by Little Angel's outgoing Artistic Director Samantha Lane, who made her Little Angel debut with this show for ages 2-5. With music by Will Dollard and Mary Erskine, and set, puppets and costume designed by Alison Alexander.

Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and Executive Director Peta Swindall said, “We're delighted to be announcing such an exciting programme for spring 2027, bringing together a brand-new musical adventure with the return of a much-loved Little Angel production. Baboo the Unusual Bee is a joyful celebration of individuality and the importance of being yourself, and we're thrilled to be working with Curve to bring this wonderful story to the stage for the first time. It's also particularly special to welcome back Let's Fly, the production that marked Samantha Lane's directing debut at Little Angel, as we begin a new chapter in the theatre's history. Alongside these productions, our workshops, holiday activities and schools touring programme continue our commitment to inspiring children's creativity and imagination, both on and off the stage.”

LET'S FLY

A Little Angel Theatre and Goblin co-production

30th January - 11th April 2027

Little Angel Theatre

Running time: 35 minutes (approx.)

For ages 2-5

Can you fly? Just imagine if you could. What does your home look like when you're as high as the birds and the aeroplanes? Or even a spaceship… let's find out!

Emily has a dream. She longs to fly, to soar through the sky and discover what the world looks like from above. Join her on a magical adventure as she flies to the jungle, swoops over bustling cities, floats above sparkling oceans and glides across towering mountains. Because you've never truly seen the world until you've sat on top of a cloud.

Written and Directed by Samantha Lane

Music by Will Dollard and Mary Erskine

Set, Puppets and Costume Designed by Alison Alexander

Let's Fly is a co-production between Little Angel Theatre and Goblin

BABOO THE UNUSUAL BEE

A Little Angel Theatre and Curve co-production

6th February - 17th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

Running time: 55 mins (approx.)

For ages 3 - 8

Based on the much-loved picture book written by Lliana Bird and illustrated by Aysha Tengiz, Baboo the Unusual Bee is a joyful new family musical bursting with catchy songs, dazzling dance moves and magical puppetry.

Meet Baboo. He's not quite like the other bees. For a start, his stripes are PINK instead of yellow. And while the other bees are busy buzzing about, Baboo just wants to DANCE!

But being different isn't always easy, especially when the other bees don't understand you. Can Baboo find the courage to follow his dreams, make new friends and discover that being a little bit different is what makes him special?

From ballet to street dance, join Baboo on a colourful adventure through the wonderful world of insects in this heartwarming celebration of friendship, individuality and the joy of being YOU!

Creative Team

Written and Composed by Lliana Bird

Directed by Phoebe Barren

MD and Arranger MATTHEW MALONE

Set and Puppets by Oliver Hymans

WORKSHOPS AND PLAYCATIONS

We offer a number of show related family workshops for children to enjoy with their parents or carers, as well as a range of courses for adults. For full listings visit Take Part section of www.littleangeltheatre.com

Playcations take place over the school holidays and are designed for kids aged 5-9 to enjoy without their grown ups.

PLAYCATION: FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: BRILLIANT BURGERS

Tuesday 16 February 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

We're celebrating all things delicious this week at Puppet Playcations! Join us in a world of talking treats and silly snacks, as your children design and create their very own food-inspired puppets across the week.

This workshop, we'll be creating Brilliant Burger puppets, with layers of beautifully crafted fillings! Your child can even choose to make their favourite sandwich or veggie-burger instead. Using household items, recycled materials, and our specialized craft supplies, your child will have the opportunity to create their very own talking burger to bring home. It may not quite be BBQ season, but this tasty puppet will still get the party started!

Once finished, your children and Brilliant Burger puppets can put on a show for their peers, sharing their work in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre. They'll also earn a Culinary Master badge! Attend every day and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcations best suit you.

PLAYCATION: FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: FABULOUS FRUIT

Wednesday 17th February 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

We're celebrating all things delicious this week at Puppet Playcations! Join us in a world of talking treats and silly snacks, as your children design and create their very own food-inspired puppets across the week.

In this juicy workshop, your children will create their very own fruity moving mouth puppets. Completely customisable to their favourite fruit treat, they'll be inspired to make their own unique puppets with heaps of character. Maybe they'll make a greedy grapefruit, intent on gobbling up everything in it's sight... or a lively lemon that has plenty of party tricks to show off! Wherever their creativity leads them, they'll be having fun and expanding their imagination in this hands-on session.

Once finished, your children and Fabulous Fruit puppets can put on a show for their peers, sharing their work in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre. They'll also earn a Culinary Master badge! Attend every day and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcations best suit you.

PLAYCATION: FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: SILLY SUNDAES

Thursday 18th February 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

We're celebrating all things delicious this week at Puppet Playcations! Join us in a world of talking treats and silly snacks, as your children design and create their very own food-inspired puppets across the week.

In this tasty workshop, your child will get to make their very own Sundae puppet, complete with all their favourite flavours and toppings. Will they choose strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, or all three?! Using household items, recycled materials, and our specialized craft supplies, your child will have the opportunity to stretch their creative muscles and make their wildest ice-cream dreams come true.

Once finished, the Silly Sundae puppets can take to the stage, with your children sharing their work with their peers in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre. They'll also earn a Culinary Master badge! Attend every day and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcations best suit you.

PLAYCATION: FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD: CRAZY CUPCAKES

Friday 19th February 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

We're celebrating all things delicious this week at Puppet Playcations! Join us in a world of talking treats and silly snacks, as your children design and create their very own food-inspired puppets across the week.

In this exciting workshop, your children will create their very talking cupcake puppets, complete with extravagant decorations of their choosing! Using an array of craft materials, and even some real cake cases and decorations, they'll use their imaginations to invent creative characters, and learn how to transform them into 3D puppets inspired by this classic treat. These cupcakes might not be edible, but that certainly isn't going to get in the way of the party in this fun hands-on session.

Once finished, the Crazy Cupcake puppets can take to the stage, with your children sharing their work with their peers in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre. They'll also earn a Culinary Master badge! Attend every day and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcations best suit you.

PLAYCATION: PREHISTORIC PUPPETS: DINOSAURS

Thursday 1st April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This Easter Holidays, we're travelling back. Waaaaay back. To the prehistoric period! In these Puppet Playcations, your child will create and design their own prehistoric inspired puppet character, and perform with it for their peers!

In this hands-on workshop, your child will design and create their very own Dinosaur Puppet, complete with their favourite colours, patterns, scaly and feathery details. Encouraging creativity, imaginative play, and fine motor skills, they'll craft a totally unique dino companion ready for all kinds of adventures.

Once complete, their Dinosaurs will be able to take to the stage in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre for a sharing with their peers. They'll also earn a Pro Prehistorian badge! Attend both days and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcation best suits you.

PLAYCATION: PREHISTORIC PUPPETS: CAVE PEOPLE

Friday 2nd April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am – 3.30pm

For ages 5-9

This Easter Holidays, we're travelling back. Waaaaay back. To the prehistoric period! In these Puppet Playcations, your child will create and design their own prehistoric inspired puppet character, and perform with it for their peers!

In this hands-on workshop, your child will design and create their very own Cave Person puppet, complete with their favourite patterns, materials, and colours. They will use their creativity to create a whole character around this prehistoric pal, and can even add props, pets, and backdrops!

Once complete, their Cave People will be able to take to the stage in our Little Angel Mini Puppet Theatre for a sharing with their peers. They'll also earn a Pro Prehistorian badge! Attend both days and complete the set, or pick and choose which playcation best suits you.

PLAYCATION: MAKE AND PERFORM: CREATIVE CHARACTERS

Tuesday 6th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This April half-term, join us for our Make and Perform workshop series! Perfect for creative kids aged 5-9 who enjoy making, playing, and performing, this activity-packed day will send your child home with their very own puppet - and lots of inspiration.

In this full day workshop, your child will get to design and make their very own puppet from household items, recycled materials, and our specialty craft supplies. With a focus on character-building, participants will be encouraged to create a puppet that has its own personality, backstory, and style. Take inspiration from a favourite character from a book or a movie, or use the session to explore and build a brand new character!

In the second half of the workshop, participants will work in small groups to create puppet performances with their brand new creations, learning about story-building, cooperation, and performance!

PLAYCATION: MAKE AND PERFORM: FOUR LEGGED FRIENDS

Wednesday 7th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This April half-term, join us for our Make and Perform workshop series! Perfect for creative kids aged 5-9 who enjoy making, playing, and performing, this activity-packed day will send your child home with their very own puppet - and lots of inspiration.

In this animal-inspired session, your children will have the chance to learn how to create and perform with animal puppets. They'll work in small groups to breathe life into their incredible creature creations that walk on all fours, learning all about the practicalities of bringing characters to life on stage. Together, they'll create short pieces to share in a performance at the end of the session for their peers, perfect for boosting confidence, expanding creativity and imagination.

PLAYCATION: MAKE AND PERFORM: CREATIVE CHARACTERS

Thursday 8th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This April half-term, join us for our Make and Perform workshop series! Perfect for creative kids aged 5-9 who enjoy making, playing, and performing, this activity-packed day will send your child home with their very own puppet - and lots of inspiration.

In this full day workshop, your child will get to design and make their very own puppet from household items, recycled materials, and our specialty craft supplies. With a focus on character-building, participants will be encouraged to create a puppet that has its own personality, backstory, and style. Take inspiration from a favourite character from a book or a movie, or use the session to explore and build a brand new character!

In the second half of the workshop, participants will work in small groups to create puppet performances with their brand new creations, learning about story-building, cooperation, and performance!

PLAYCATION: MAKE AND PERFORM: FOUR LEGGED FRIENDS

Friday 9th April 2027

Little Angel Studios

9:30am - 3:30pm

For ages 5 - 9

This April half-term, join us for our Make and Perform workshop series! Perfect for creative kids aged 5-9 who enjoy making, playing, and performing, this activity-packed day will send your child home with their very own puppet - and lots of inspiration.

In this animal-inspired session, your children will have the chance to learn how to create and perform with animal puppets. They'll work in small groups to breathe life into their incredible creature creations that walk on all fours, learning all about the practicalities of bringing characters to life on stage. Together, they'll create short pieces to share in a performance at the end of the session for their peers, perfect for boosting confidence, expanding creativity and imagination.

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