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Leeds Playhouse has appointed Lucy Casson CDG as Associate Casting Director. Working alongside the Playhouse's artistic team, Lucy will support casting across produced productions and talent development initiatives, helping actors at every stage of their careers and offering opportunities to be seen, supported and considered for work at one of the UK's leading producing theatres.

The appointment reflects Leeds Playhouse's ongoing commitment to broadening access to the industry and deepening relationships with performers, agents and training providers across the region. As a theatre rooted in Leeds and the wider North, the Playhouse continues to champion local talent while attracting artists from across the UK to create world-class work.

Tom Wright, Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse, said: 'Lucy's appointment as our Associate Casting Director marks a real step forward in how we work with actors in Leeds and across the industry. Casting is one of the most powerful tools we have to open doors – for actors who might otherwise be overlooked, for audiences who deserve both to see themselves reflected on our stages and to see the ambition and range of talent we can now attract to Leeds. Lucy brings both the expertise and the values to help us do that properly, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact of her work across our whole programme.'

Lucy is a Yorkshire-born Casting Director whose recent credits include the UK and Ireland tour of Hamilton, Newsies, 101 Dalmatians: The Musical and LEGO Friends: Heartlake The Musical for Netflix. Her work for Leeds Playhouse includes the Olivier Award-nominated co-production and UK Theatre Award-winning production of Animal Farm, alongside Small Island, Brassed Off, Planet Omar, Through It All Together, Lord of the Flies, A Christmas Carol and Macbeth.

Lucy Casson said: “I'm delighted to be joining Leeds Playhouse as Associate Casting Director. Having been born in West Yorkshire and now based here, this role feels particularly meaningful to me. Having cast a number of productions at the Playhouse already, I'm excited to build on those relationships and continue working with the team in this new capacity. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience and perspective to the role, and to continuing to connect with the brilliant talent we have across Yorkshire and the North.”

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