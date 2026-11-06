Lead Cast Set For STRANGERS ON A TRAIN UK Tour

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Lewis Cope and Jonny Labey will lead the cast for the forthcoming UK tour of Strangers on a Train, Craig Warner's stage adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's celebrated novel, famously brought to the screen by Alfred Hitchcock.

Directed by Roxana Silbert, the acclaimed former Artistic Director of Paines Plough, Birmingham Rep and Hampstead Theatre, the production will see Lewis Cope take on the role of Charles Bruno, one of Highsmith's most chilling and psychologically complex characters, opposite Jonny Labey as Guy Haines, the unsuspecting stranger drawn into his deadly game.

Two strangers meet on a train. Charles Bruno has an idea: the perfect crime. Two murders. Two strangers. No motive. No connection. No consequences.

Guy Haines dismisses it as a joke. But Bruno isn't joking. As Bruno's obsession spirals out of control, Guy finds himself trapped in a nightmare of guilt, manipulation and fear.

Lewis Cope's previous stage roles include Leonard Vole in the London production of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution and Brahms in the UK tour of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. He is widely recognised for his portrayal of Nicky Milligan in Emmerdale, for which he received a Rising Star nomination at the 2023 National Television Awards, and his hugely popular appearance on the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he and his professional partner Katya Jones made it through to week eleven.

Jonny Labey has appeared in numerous stage productions, including originating the leading role of Scott Hastings in the West End production of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom. He is also widely known to TV audiences for his portrayal of Rex Gallagher in Hollyoaks and Paul Coker in EastEnders.

The tour will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on Friday 15 January 2027, followed by a twenty-five date national tour into the summer with further dates from September to November to be announced.

David Gilbery, CEO of Bill Kenwright Ltd, commented, “We're delighted to have Lewis and Jonny taking on two of Patricia Highsmith's most fascinating characters in our new production of Strangers on a Train. They are both immensely talented performers, and with Roxana Silbert directing, alongside designer Robert Innes Hopkins, and the rest of our wonderful creative team, this has all the ingredients for a truly thrilling stage production.”

Strangers on a Train is directed by Roxana Silbert, with set and costume design by Robert Innes Hopkins, lighting design by Matt Haskins and sound design by Elizabeth Purnell.

Further casting to be announced.

Tour Dates

15 – 16 Jan Theatre Royal Windsor

19 – 23 Jan Theatre Royal Norwich

26 – 30 Jan Marlowe Theatre Canterbury

2 – 6 Feb Grand Opera House York

9 – 13 Feb Alexandra Theatre Birmingham

16 – 20 Feb Theatr Clwyd Mold

23 – 27 Feb Theatre Royal Glasgow

2 – 6 Mar Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

9 – 13 Mar Richmond Theatre

16 – 20 Mar New Theatre Peterborough

23 – 27 Mar Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

30 Mar – 3 Apr His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen

6 – 10 Apr Brighton Theatre Royal

13 – 17 Apr Dublin Gaiety Theatre

20 – 24 Apr Everyman Theatre Cheltenham

27 Apr – 1 May Oxford Playhouse

4 – 8 May Alhambra Theatre Bradford

11 – 15 May Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford

18 – 22 May Darlington Hippodrome

25 – 29 May Theatre Royal Windsor

1 – 5 Jun New Theatre Cardiff

8 – 12 Jun Liverpool Playhouse

15 – 19 Jun Dartford Orchard Theatre

22 – 26 Jun Hall for Cornwall Truro

29 Jun – 3 Jul Theatre Royal Bath

6 – 10 Jul Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

13 – 17 Jul Leicester Curve

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