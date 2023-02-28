Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in March

Feb. 28, 2023  

Burnt Orange Theatre will host the professional debut of Lauren Ava Thomas, with her performance Love Songs in London. Written and performed by Lauren, a graduate from Rose Bruford, Love Songs in London showcases her new, emerging and untapped talent.

Show dates/times: March 13th-18th 19:30 / March 19th 17:00

Love Songs in London is a romantic exploration of Lauren's exploits around London, how she falls in love multiple times in a day against the backdrop of the city's most iconic locations. Maybe she'll fall in love with the audience too? She'll definitely get them dancing!

Featuring original music written and performed by Lauren, the show is a celebration of love in all its forms, what it means to 'not take yourself too seriously' for men on Hinge, and hunting down the illusive unconditional love as a twenty-something woman.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Love Songs is a show about searching, rejection, compassion, joy and resilience. And puns about sex. It is told through a mixture of poetic lyrics, double entendres, gentle riffs and a maybe even a cheeky London Underground themed burlesque dance.

Through the short performance the audience get a glimpse at an all too relatable reality, share in the fragments of joy, heartbreak and longing, and the ultimate realisation that love, actually is, all around. (Do you see what we did there?)




