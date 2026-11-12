LET THE WHALE DIE, SIXTEEN and BLACK SHUCK Set for New Perspectives Autumn/Spring Season

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East Midlands theatre company New Perspectives has revealed three shows for its Autumn/Spring season: the scandal around an aquarium gone viral in Let the Whale Die, a coming-of-age story against the backdrop of the miners' strike insixTeen, and ominous, East Anglian folklore and foreboding in Black Shuck. Committed to taking theatre to a broad spectrum of audiences, the three shows are each presented on different scales, with Let the Whale Die touring to nine mid-scale and studio theatres, sixTeen touring to non-traditional theatre spaces and schools, and an audio release of Black Shuck to tune in to via headphones.

Written by Meg Schadler and directed by New Perspectives Artistic Director Angharad Jones, Let the Whale Die shows the pressures of a media frenzy and expectations. When 'Girl' fails in her responsibility of keeping the aquarium's star orca whale alive, everyone wants answers. Scrutinised by the public for not averting a tragedy,and pressured by her family and employer to take accountability for her choices, what seems like a crisis to everyone else feels like a new beginning for Girl. As she tries to maintain her new outlook on life, pressure closes in from all sides. Meg Schadler's darkly funny, provocative new play is a strange and unsettling journey into the mind of a woman who's stopped explaining herself and has no intention of giving people what they expect.Following Jane Upton's (the) Woman, NewPerspectives is once again partnering with the Royal & Derngate on a female-led touring co-production with Let the Whale Die.

Let the Whale Die also goes to Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Birmingham Rep, Bristol Old Vic, The Lowry Salford, Nottingham Playhouse, and Park Theatre London, running from April to June 2027.

sixTeen combines the company's ethos of working with communities to share their own stories, and the importance of underserved audiences hearing their voices on public stages. Part performance, part audience discussion, sixTeen was cowritten by working class academic Dr Lisa McKenzie and NewPerspectives Participation Director Jayne Williams, who also directed the play. A coming-of-age story focusing on women and girls in 1980's mining communities, the show is told by an all-female working-class cast and creative team. Both Lisa and Jayne grew up in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, turning 16 and 6-years-old respectively at the time of the 1984 miners' strike.

The play brings in actors from the company's artist development programme, New Associates, and was developed through New Perspectives' Open Pitch initiative, which gives first time writers and artists the opportunity to tell their own stories with support and creative development. Following its 2025 tour in the Midlands and North of England, sixTeen will tour to non-traditional theatre spaces and schools in March 2027.

Finally, Black Shuck by Michael Lambourne has been developed by New Perspectives through different formats over the years and will now be commissioned as a binaural audio show in time for Christmas. Following previous notable audio releases - PlacePrints by David Rudkin, and Alan Moores' Voice of the Fire - the company is once again playing with form to tell stories differently. Lambourne draws on the East Anglian folklore of Black Shuck, a black dog who roams the fens and heralds' death, intertwined with his own story of cancer diagnosis. The cast features Michael Lambourne alongside Jim Findley, Karl Theobald, Lucy Speed, Mark Jardine and Tanya Myers.

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