LAMDA Shares Plans to Address Racism With Staff and Students

LAMDA has released a statement regarding their delay in addressing current events in the US, and shared a plan on moving forward with addressing racism at LAMDA.

Their plan of action is available on their website: https://ww2.lamda.ac.uk/life-lamda/news/sarah-frankcom-statement

See their statement below:

Sarah Frankcom, Director of LAMDA, sent this statement in an email to all LAMDA staff and students on Tuesday 2 June. The statement and draft action plan are available on our website. https://t.co/5T81K6A2B5 pic.twitter.com/PrV5abmhnc - LAMDA (@LAMDAdrama) June 3, 2020

