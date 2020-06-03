LAMDA Shares Plans to Address Racism With Staff and Students

Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  

LAMDA has released a statement regarding their delay in addressing current events in the US, and shared a plan on moving forward with addressing racism at LAMDA.

Their plan of action is available on their website: https://ww2.lamda.ac.uk/life-lamda/news/sarah-frankcom-statement

See their statement below:


