Kerry Ellis, Divina De Campo and Beverley Knight Among Performers for Actors House Christmas Songbook

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The full line-up has been announced for The Actors House Christmas Songbook, presented by Olivier Award-winning Matt Henry MBE (The Devil Wears Prada, Kinky Boots), raising vital funds to support touring actors and creatives across the UK.

For one night, The Actors House is bringing together 12 celebrated musical theatre stars to perform beloved West End hits and festive classics.

Joining Henry, Beverley Knight MBE (Sylvia, Memphis The Musical), Jess Folley (Les Misérables, Burlesque) and Oliver Tompsett (The Greatest Showman, Wicked), are some of musical theatre's biggest names: Kerry Ellis (Wicked, We Will Rock You), Divina De Campo (Amanda – The Night Before Me, RuPaul's Drag Race), Carly Mercedes Dyer (High Society, Anything Goes) and Declan Bennett (The Last Ship, Jesus Christ Superstar).

Henry will also be reunited with four of his former The Devil Wears Prada co-stars, Amy Di Bartolomeo (Six, We Will Rock You), Georgie Buckland (Mean Girls, Shrek The Musical), Keelan McAuley (Heathers The Musical, Clueless) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Kinky Boots, Titanique), for a show-stopping festive celebration.

Founded by Henry in 2025, following his own experiences of touring, The Actors House provides safe, high-quality and affordable accommodation for touring actors and creatives across the UK. The organisation aims to ensure that the cost of somewhere to stay does not prevent performers from accepting work or compromise their safety while away from home. All proceeds from the evening will support The Actors House and contribute towards a more accessible and sustainable future for touring theatre.

Divina De Campo, Drag Queen, Singer and Actor, comments, 'Touring is such a wonderful experience and being able to really know you are safe in your environment and community is essential. It allows you to deliver for audiences across the country.'

The Actors House Christmas Songbook will be directed by Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud, with Steve Holness (Adele, Alfie Boe) as Musical Director and George Beet (BBC's Last Night of the Proms 2026, West Side Story) as Choreographer and Movement Director. Alongside its established performers and creative team, the concert will champion emerging talent, offering the next generation of theatre professionals valuable hands-on experience and the opportunity to learn directly from industry leaders.

Luke Knowles (Enchanted: Alan Menken's Music for Disney) currently in his second year at Mountview, will work as Assistant Musical Director alongside Holness, while Alfie Main will take on the role of Assistant Production Manager and Emily Phillips (Colour & Light Sondheim Concert, BBC's Last Night of the Proms 2026) as Assistant Director. Three emerging musicians will also perform alongside West End musicians, gaining experience in a professional concert setting and developing their skills within the industry.

Luke Knowles, Assistant Musical Director, comments, 'I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside such talented West End performers and musicians, particularly as part of an event supporting actors and creatives across the industry. I'm also really excited to be contributing an original Christmas medley.'

The evening will also shine a spotlight on the next generation of regional performers through Keziah Ibe, who was recently award-nominated for her professional debut as Eliza Doolittle in Chichester Festival Theatre's summer production of My Fair Lady. Her involvement celebrates the role regional theatre plays in nurturing rising talent, providing opportunities to develop their careers and bringing live performance to audiences across the country.

Keziah Ibe, actor, comments, 'Making my professional debut as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady at the Chichester Festival Theatre was an incredible start to my career. The audiences were absolutely fantastic, and the experience showed me just how powerful regional theatre can be. For me, the support and camaraderie from the theatre community has been amazing and I'm honoured to be part of The Actors House Christmas Songbook.'

With tickets ranging from £30 to £120, The Actors House Christmas Songbook will bring together established West End stars and the next generation of theatre talent for an evening of festive celebration with a lasting impact. All proceeds will support The Actors House in continuing to provide safe, high-quality and affordable accommodation for touring actors and creatives across the UK.

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