Kammerballetten to Make Linbury Theatre Debut With STAY TUNED at Royal Opera House

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Danish company Kammerballetten will make their Linbury Theatre debut this winter with Stay Tuned. Created in 2025 by Sol León and Paul Lightfoot, this immersive work presents an exceptional group of artists for an intense creation of seven movements. Performances will run 11 – 19 December 2026.

Accompanied by the award-winning ensemble Trio Vitruvi performing work by baroque and contemporary composers, nine dancers lead the audience through what the choreographers themselves describe as a 'poetic and eclectic odyssey'.

The cast for this run of performances will include internationally renowned dancers Chloe Albaret, Christopher Gerty, Madoka Kariya, Mikaela Kelly, Keren Leiman, Toon Lobach and Roger Van der Poel, among others still to be announced.

León and Lightfoot captivated UK audiences earlier this summer with So Are We, their critically acclaimed debut with The Royal Ballet, featuring the evocative Shoot the Moon and the world premiere of Salle de danse. Known for their uniquely characteristic movement language, León and Lightfoot have created works for many companies worldwide, including Nederlands Dans Theater, The Norwegian National Ballet, Staatsballett Berlin and Royal Swedish Ballet.

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