Wild Things is a show that tackles environmental themes and nature in a way that will have you laughing and learning.
POPULAR
Just Improv presents WILD THINGS At Canal Café Theatre, 8 July.
Conservation and comedy collide in this hour-long improvised play about endangered species. Join us to explore the fate of a completely invented animal and a community's journey to save it.
Informed by conservation research, Wild Things is a show that tackles environmental themes and nature in a way that will have you laughing and learning.
All made up entirely on the spot based on audience suggestions, this creature's story has never been told before… because we need YOU to help us make the show. You create the animal; we'll fend off extinction!
1 PERFORMANCE ONLY:
Saturday 8th July @ 7:30pm
Running time: 60 minutes.
Age recommendation: Ages 12+
Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.
Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/wild/
020 7289 6054
Tickets: £10/£12 (+ £1.50 booking fee)
Videos
|CONVICTED FLOWER
The Etcetera Theatre (8/25-8/27)PHOTOS CAST
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
|Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
|VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus
VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus (7/12-7/12)
|Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
|A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
|La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
|Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
|Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
|The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You