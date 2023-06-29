Just Improv Presents WILD THINGS At Canal Café Theatre

Wild Things is a show that tackles environmental themes and nature in a way that will have you laughing and learning.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Just Improv presents WILD THINGS At Canal Café Theatre, 8 July. 

Conservation and comedy collide in this hour-long improvised play about endangered species. Join us to explore the fate of a completely invented animal and a community's journey to save it.  

Informed by conservation research, Wild Things is a show that tackles environmental themes and nature in a way that will have you laughing and learning.  

All made up entirely on the spot based on audience suggestions, this creature's story has never been told before… because we need YOU to help us make the show. You create the animal; we'll fend off extinction! 

 

1 PERFORMANCE ONLY: 

Saturday 8th July @ 7:30pm  

Running time: 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 12+ 

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.   

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/wild/ 

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £10/£12 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




