John Mulaney Adds Second Show Date at London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Due to popular demand, comedian John Mulaney announced a second London date for his 'From Scratch' Tour at London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Friday, January 27th, 2023. The John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from multiple Madison Square Gardens to the Hollywood Bowl and he recently announced over 30 new international tour dates. Now, after selling out his first show at the Eventim Apollo, Mulaney will bring his unparalleled talents and sidesplitting standup comedy for two nights in London 2023.



Tickets for the performance go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 15th at 10 am at livenation.co.uk.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. Currently, Mulaney's 2021-2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America. In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the "best hour of his career;" In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as "one of the best stand-up comics alive." John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as 'Stefon' with Bill Hader and appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent. He has written for IFC's Documentary Now! and Netflix's Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. He's also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P'dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

