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Sheffield Theatres has announced that the inaugural Bank Resident Director and Bank Resident Writer are Jessica Millward and Jasmin Mandi-Ghomi.

The Bank Resident Artist attachments are an evolution of the nationally celebrated Bank Cohort programme, formed under former Sheffield Theatres' Artistic Director Robert Hastie, nurtured by current Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman, and with the generous support of Chris and Jo Hookway. Jess and Jasmin will be mentored by Elizabeth Newman during their 18-month attachment from October 2026 to March 2028, and each will receive an £18,000 bursary, and take part in a wide range of personal, professional, and project development at Sheffield Theatres.

Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres said: 'I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Jess and Jasmin! Both appointments were made following a rigorous and highly competitive selection process, involving a range of experienced theatre makers and perspectives to ensure we identified exceptional talent and the right artists for this opportunity. The process for the Resident Director even involved a practical directing exercise, which involved directing actors, allowing us to explore not only their creative vision but also their approach to working with performers. The level of interest and quality of applicants was outstanding, making the final decisions both exciting and challenging.

I conceived this new 18-month Resident Director and Writer attachment to build upon what The Bank has already offered under Rob Hastie's brilliant leadership, responding directly to feedback and our participants' ambitions. It creates the opportunity for a deeper, ongoing relationship with the theatre, offering time, space and meaningful access to our work, processes and artistic practice. We want to be a genuine artistic home, where people can develop their practice, build relationships, take risks and feel part of the creative life of the organisation. This attachment is an important next step in making that ambition a reality.'

Jessica Millward, Bank Resident Director, said 'I'm beyond thrilled to be on attachment at Sheffield Theatres for 18 months as the Bank Resident Director. Sheffield Theatres has been a vital organisation to me throughout my career from starting as a Making Room Observer Director on Chicken Soup, to creative development on the Bank Cohort in 2023, and then working as an Assistant Director on The Crucible on the main stage. I can't wait to develop ambitious, meaningful work, and my own artistry under the mentorship of Elizabeth Newman.'

Jasmin Mandi-Ghomi, Bank Resident Writer, said: 'I am so excited to be the new Bank Resident Writer at Sheffield Theatres. Having been a member of the 2022 Bank Cohort, it feels great to once again be back in this wonderful environment exploring my ideas on a bigger scale. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue developing my artistic practice within such a creative powerhouse, and I look forward to everything that this residency will bring.'

Since opening in November 2019, The Bank has become Sheffield Theatres' home for creative development and a key part of their commitment to supporting local artists and theatre-makers. Situated next to the Crucible, it offers a dedicated space for artists to create new work, develop their practice, build collaborations, and advance their careers, with the support of Sheffield Theatres.

More information is available at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/for-artists.

About Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres is home to four theatres: the Crucible, the Sheffield landmark with a world-famous reputation; the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, an intimate, versatile space for getting closer to the action; the gleaming Lyceum, the beautiful proscenium that hosts the best of the UK's touring shows, and the Montgomery, a theatre and arts centre with a longstanding history of championing children's creativity.

Sheffield Theatres is the ticket to big names and local heroes, timeless treasures and new voices, and each year welcomes over 400k audience members.

With a longstanding reputation for bold new work, many multi-award-winning shows have been made in Sheffield including Life of Pi and Everybody's Talking About Jamie which have both enjoyed West End and international transfers before returning to the theatres as part of UK tours.

Other recent transfers include the acclaimed Accidental Death of an Anarchist, and the sensational Sheffield-set new musical Standing at the Sky's Edge which transferred to The National Theatre and the West End in 2024. Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian's KENREX had a sell-out run in the Playhouse in autumn 2024, transferring to Southwark Playhouse Borough in February 2025, and more recently to The Other Palace for Christmas 2025-26 and then onto Broadway where it ran from April 2026 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York.

Committed to investing in the creative leaders of the future, Sheffield Theatres' dedicated talent development hub, The Bank, supports a new cohort of emerging theatre-makers from the region every year.

In January 2025, the Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre joined the Sheffield Theatres family of venues. A leading arts centre for children, families and community groups in Yorkshire, the Montgomery is also home to many of Sheffield Theatres participatory strands for children and young people.

Sheffield Theatres is located at 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S11DA. Visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Sheffield Theatres Crucible Trust is a Registered Charity. No. 1120640 and is a company limited by guarantee No. 6035820







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