Jersey Opera House Unlikely to Reopen Before Summer 2022

The Jersey Opera House is unlikely to reopen before summer 2022, The Jersey Evening Post reports. The organization is currently awaiting confirmation of the timetable for repairs funded from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund.

The company has had to tell visiting companies that it cannot guarantee being open to receive shows that had previously been scheduled for the summer season.

Chairman Pierre Horsfall said that it was 'very frustrating' that funds allocated in good faith were dependent on the appointment of a project manager to enable the scheduling of work to begin.

"Even the planning can't yet start and so it means that it pushes the opening date back even further. We are not in charge of the work - the government is in charge and it seems to be taking a long time, which is causing problems for the Opera House in cancelling plans for bookings," Horsfall said.

Maintenance work includes roof repairs and other repairs to the external fabric, as well as interior electrical works and improvements to disabled access. However, there is currently no set time for when the work will begin, or end.

"It is quite a complex picture and, at this stage, we have frankly no idea how long it will take," Horsfall said.

