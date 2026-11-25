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BRIT Award-winning trio Jungle will headline the Obelisk Arena at Latitude 2027, marking the first of three headliners confirmed for the festival's 21st edition, taking place at Henham Park from July 22–25. Two more headliners are still to be announced, alongside a full programme spanning music, comedy, theatre, literature, poetry, dance and the arts.

Jungle will take the Obelisk Arena headline slot following the release of their fifth studio album, Sunshine, and a global headline tour spanning North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and Latin America, including two nights at London's The O2.

The album marks a new chapter for the trio, with Lydia Kitto now an official member alongside founders J Lloyd and Tom McFarland. Her voice sits at the heart of Sunshine, taking many of the lead vocals, while the trio's layered harmonies help shape a warmer, more open sound. Across eleven tracks, the record continues to draw on Jungle's blend of soul, disco, hip-hop and electronic music, with themes of connection, hope and acceptance.

Since emerging from West London in 2013, Jungle have built a creative identity that extends beyond their music. Their cinematic videos, often featuring single-take choreography, have become a hallmark of the band. Their self-titled debut was nominated for the Mercury Prize, while 2023's Volcano reached number three in the UK album chart, helping propel them to a BRIT Award for British Group in 2024 and producing the platinum-certified single 'Back On 74'.

Having made their Latitude debut on the Second Stage in 2014, Jungle will return thirteen years later to top the bill at the Obelisk Arena in an exclusive UK festival performance.

Alongside its music lineup, Latitude will feature four days of multidisciplinary programming, including comedy, theatre, literature, poetry, dance and the arts. The festival will also offer food, family activities and late-night programming.

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