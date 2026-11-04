Italia Conti to Offer Short Performing Arts Courses in Acting, Musical Theatre and Dance

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Italia Conti, one of the UK's longest-established performing arts schools, has opened applications for a wide-ranging programme of short and pre-vocational courses designed to give young people and emerging performers focused, practical training across acting, musical theatre and dance.

Under the banner “From First Steps to Future Stages”, the programme spans introductory and holiday training through to intensive audition preparation, specialist workshops and courses that offer an insight into full-time vocational study. The aim is to help participants build skills and confidence, explore different disciplines and make informed decisions about the next stage of their training.

The Holiday and Short Courses programme includes summer schools in Acting, Acting (Musical Theatre), Musical Theatre and Dance; “A Week in the Life” courses offering a taste of full-time training; specialist Acting for Camera and Classical Ballet intensives; and audition preparation for performers approaching drama school and conservatoire applications.

Parallel Audition Ready courses are also available in Acting, Dance and Acting (Musical Theatre), while anActing for Camera course forms part of the 2027 programme.

The school's 2027 offer also includes an Emerging Talent Programme alongside summer intensives and “A Week in the Life” experiences. Courses are taught by experienced practitioners and Italia Conti faculty, with an emphasis on current industry expectations, skills development and clear progression into auditions, vocational study or further specialist training. The programme also gives prospective students an opportunity to experience specialist training and the school's purpose-built Woking campus before deciding whether to pursue further vocational study.

Hayley Newton-Jarvis, CEO of Italia Conti, said: “For 115 years, Italia Conti has been about helping people discover what they are capable of and giving them the training and confidence to take the next step. These shorter opportunities matter because young people arrive at different stages and with different ambitions.

“Our short courses create a bridge between curiosity and more intensive training, allowing young people to experience performing arts education in a supportive professional environment, while those preparing for auditions can work with practitioners who understand what vocational training and the industry demand today.”

Dan Fulham, Vice Principal and Director of the School of Musical Theatre and Dance at Italia Conti, said: “The value of a short course is that it can be both intensive and exploratory. A student might arrive wanting to strengthen one skill and leave with a clearer understanding of themselves as a performer and what their next step could look like.

“For those approaching auditions, we can also demystify the process. Working on material, receiving individual feedback and experiencing realistic audition conditions can make an enormous difference to confidence and preparation, while helping to develop adaptable, resilient performers.”

Italia Conti is based in central Woking, a five-minute walk from Woking Station in a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility at Henry Plaza.

Further information, dates, age requirements and booking details for all current courses are available via the Italia Conti Holiday and Short Courses page.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming