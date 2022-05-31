Impact Dance Presents CHAPTER 25+1 At Peacock Theatre, 25 June

Impact Dance, one of the UK's most innovative hip hop dance organisations, returns to Peacock Theatre to celebrate its 26-year journey with Chapter 25+1, on Saturday 25 June, as part the Well Seasoned programme celebrating Black dance.

With a night of bite-sized extracts of excellence inspired by hip hop culture, the company performs old and new works alongside 10a??stand-outa??companies and artists who have been a part of their incredible journey. Up to 100 performers aged 11- to 52-year-olds are taking part in the anniversary show.

Impact Dance is an art for social change organisation that specialises in hip hop theatre, street dance and youth development. Founded by Hakeem Onibudo in 1995, Impact Dance focuses on empowering young people aged 11- to 19-year-olds.

As part of the show, Chapter 25+1 gives a special tribute to the 2006 Pet Shop Boys Cubism world tour,a??choreographed bya??Impact Dance's Artistic Director, Hakeem Onibudo.

The show also re-enacts, briefly, Hakeem's trauma during a 2005 bomb-scare in Birmingham and creates a place to let go of the past and heal.

Hakeem Onibudo says: "It is an important time for us - while we can proudly reflect on what we have accomplished, it is also the opportunity to look forward to supporting young people still recovering from the mental challenges of negotiating the pandemic. In Wales, Birmingham, London or Holland, dance has no borders, and with Chapters 25+1, we are proud to showcase the fantastic work of companies across the UK and internationally.

"Our commitment to the youth has never felt more relevant, and our ethos remains dedicated to empowering young people - through dance, we believe they can achieve anything."

Chapter 25+1 presents works by BOP Jazz Theatre Company,a??Boy Blue,a??Fara??Froma??Thea??Norm,a??FFI of Impact Dance,a??Fusions Elite,a??Impact Youth,a??Dance,a??REDO (HOL),a??Reading School of Dance,a??The Urdang ACS,a??anda??ZooNationa??Youth Company.a??



Part of Well Seasoned, celebrating Black dance.

For more information call 020 7863 8000 or visit www.sadlerswells.coma??.