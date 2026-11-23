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SMC Productions will present I Shouldn't Tell You This…, an evening of theatrical anecdotes with Ian Talbot OBE, hosted by Hugh Sachs, at Crazy Coqs on Sunday, March 14. Drawing on 62 years in theatre, Talbot will share stories from his career, including behind-the-scenes memories and a few secrets from his time in the industry.

With a career spanning 62 years in theatre as both an actor and director, Ian Talbot OBE has accumulated a wealth of extraordinary stories. Now, in this special event, Ian shares a lifetime of anecdotes, memories and discreet backstage revelations.

A director and actor, Ian spent 20 years at the helm of one of Britain's best-loved stages, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. His career has taken him across the West End, UK touring and repertory theatre, as well as stages as far afield as San Diego and Brisbane. His directing achievements include an Olivier Award nomination for Best Director.

From rehearsal rooms and first nights to the personalities, unexpected mishaps and unforgettable moments that make theatre so special, Ian offers insight into a career spent at the heart of the theatrical world.

Hosted by actor Hugh Sachs, this promises to be a relaxed, informal and entertaining conversation, filled with theatrical tales, fond memories and perhaps a few secrets that were never meant to be told.

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