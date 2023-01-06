IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 06, 2023  
4 Le Gallienne Theatre Company in association with Seven Dials Playhouse presents the world premiere of Irrelevant, Monday 9th- Saturday 28th January 2023, 1a Tower Street, London WC2H 9NP.

2023 will begin at Seven Dials Playhouse with the world premiere of new work Irrelevant. A savagely amusing comment on the realities of a career in Hollywood, Irrelevant interrogates how great artists can slip through the cracks and bright futures can be suddenly dimmed. The play centres on Millie, a once-promising young actress, who finds herself chewed up and spat out by the cruel churn of La La Land. Now one of LA's top agents, Millie is the champion she never had. But, living vicariously through the stars she represents has a viciously entertaining way of taking its toll.

Millie will be played by stage and screen stalwart Debbie Chazen. Best known for television roles as Annie in the BBC comedy The Smoking Room and Big Claire in Mine All Mine, Chazen has also starred in Midsomer Murders, Doc Martin, Doctor Who and Sherlock. Her theatre work includes Mother Clap's Molly House at the National Theatre and Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard at The Crucible in Sheffield. She starred as Ruth in the stage adaptation of Calendar Girls in November 2009 and went on to originate the role of Ruth in the musical version The Girls, receiving an Olivier Award nomination for it in 2017.

Written and directed by Le Gallienne Theatre Company's Artistic Director Keith Merrill (Entertaining Mr. Sloane and The Einstein Letter, The Other Palace), Irrelevant is a tale of how luck becomes the leading player in our stories. The play is co-directed by Le Gallienne Theatre Company's Creative Director, Guillermo Názara, who will also compose the score.

Keith Merrill, Writer and Director, comments, I began writing Irrelevant as a form of personal therapy. A kind of open letter to a business that never gave me, or the vast number of great unsung artists out there, the chances we deserve. But I never thought it would see the light of day as a performance, so I challenged myself to 'go there' - to go dark and be vulnerable. Like dancing whilst no one's looking. (Which I try to do as much as possible!) However, in chatting with friends who are not in show business, I realised its theme isn't unique to the Arts. And the more I thought about it, the more I realised this piece is a love letter to anyone who has ever been overlooked or ignored; for anyone who's dreams were never fulfilled. In spite of the darkness, Irrelevant is funny, sassy, sardonic and a whole lot of fun: because, let's face it, these days, if we don't laugh, we're gonna cry. And I think we can all agree - we've had just about enough of that!

Le Gallienne Theatre Company was founded on the vision of 1920's theatre impresario Eva Le Gallienne. An internationally renowned actress, La Gallienne was acknowledged at the time as one of the America's most influential actors and managers. She opened her iconic company, The Civ Rep, based on the European principles of great art being accessible to all. Inspired by this goal, Le Gallienne Theatre Company began in 2012 as a pipe dream in a basement in Queen's, New York. The company has gone on to produce Noël Coward: The Women Of His World at the Lincoln Centre as well as Ibsen's Ghosts at The Players Club and many other productions across New York, in their aim to provide New Yorkers with a place to gather and enjoy the best of British theatre.

Amanda Davey, Chief Executive of Seven Dials Playhouse, comments, We are excited to begin 2023 with Irrelevant, a sharp and fierce piece of new writing, bringing a touch of old Hollywood to London, and to Seven Dials Playhouse. Irrelevant kicks off what is going to be a dynamic year for the organisation with a series of announcements to come including new, and continued partnerships, and our 2023 programme.




