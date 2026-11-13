IN A DARK DARK HOUSE by Neil LaBute to Be Staged at Theatr Bont in Bridgend

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Neil LaBute's IN A DARK DARK HOUSE is set to be staged at Theatr Bont in Bridgend in a Shed Theatre / Theatr Bont production.

Set in the United States, the play follows brothers Terry and Drew, who are worlds apart. They meet on the grounds of a private psychiatric facility. Drew has been court-confined for observation and has called on Terry to corroborate his story, involving a young man, from many summers ago. Through pain and acknowledged betrayal, the brothers come to grips with and begin to understand the legacy of abuse, both inside and outside their family home.

Terry: 'All I do know is I'm scared a lot; how 'bout that? Doesn't sound like me, does it? Uh-uh, but I am … scared of … everything. Who I am now, what I want or might be capable of … all that.'

Drew: 'I'm, I really didn't mean for anything like that to happen to … how could I? Terry, please … I'm not a bad guy, you know that, I'm not …'

The production contains scenes of traumatic impact, and viewing is advised for ages 18+.

In a Dark Dark House received its European premiere at the Almeida Theatre, London, in November 2008, following a run on Broadway.

Returning after the success of Ela Moss' Where the Flowers Kneel at Theatr Bont in Bridgend last year and its recent transfer to Theatre 503 in London, Shed Theatre have announced another socially challenging project this Christmas.

The production features Iwan Bond, Andrew Krueger and Jessica Eden, a small ensemble of LAMDA acting graduates from various years, all either from Wales or the United States, with an all Welsh creative team.

The choice of Theatr Bont opens up 'a unique theatrical experience,' and in this case, it's a play that is definitely not for the faint hearted.

'Going in there feels like the beginning of something exciting – the reintroduction of Welsh-led grassroots theatre to the wider regions of Wales'

Hari Berrow, Buzz Mag (on Theatr Bont & Where the Flowers Kneel)

Putting the play on here nearly twenty years later and in such an intimate space; we have tried our best to balance and understand that it is such a weighted and sensitive piece to today's climate- with how it was received at the time. We've all considered that it's not the sort of play that gets brought to Wales very often and that it is a great responsibility to engage communities with texts that push the boundaries like Neil LaBute's play In a Dark Dark House does.

Cast

Terry | Iwan Bond

Drew | Andrew Krueger

Jennifer | Jessica Eden

Creatives

Director | Evan L. Barker

Movement | Meredith Lewis

Design | Shed Theatre

A SHED THEATRE / THEATR BONT PRODUCTION

IN A DARK DARK HOUSE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd, on behalf of Samuel French, Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk

Event Details

For a limited run: (5 showings)

Wednesday 16th December - Saturday 19th December 2026, 7:30pm

& Saturday 19th December matinée, 2:30pm

Running Time: 2 hrs including a 10 minute interval.

Theatr Bont: Upstairs, The West House Hotel, West House Rd, Bridgend, CF31 4RJ

Tickets: £15 | available at www.Shed-Theatre.com

Dedicated press night: Wednesday 16th December 2026, 7:30pm

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