Hubbard Street Dance Chicago To Take the Stage At The Joyce For Two Weeks This March

The Joyce Theater Foundation celebrates the beginning of another joyous season of dance with a special two-week season from the visionary contemporary dance artists of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

Celebrating 46 years of awakening the human spirit through dance, HSDC opens The Joyce's Spring/Summer 2024 with a pair of mixed programs at The Joyce Theater from March 12-24.

Bringing highlights from its 46th anniversary season to the New York stage, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, under the artistic leadership of Linda Denise Fisher-Harrell, will once again dazzle Joyce Theater audiences with a two-week, two-program engagement to open the storied dance organization's Spring/Summer 2024 season. In week one, HSDC pairs two New York premieres along with an audience favorite. In the New York premiere of Dear Frankie, Rennie Harris's tribute to DJ Frankie Knuckles and Chicago house music and culture, the dancers take on a vastly different style and skill set, giving life to the beginnings and evolution of street dance. Another New York premiere on this program is Thang Dao's gothic-inspired work Nevermore. Commissioned by HSDC in 2023, the work weaves the western narrative of Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven with the eastern folklore of The Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, creating a shared human experience that offers a message of hope and healing, connection, and humanity. Rounding out this program is Darrell Grand Moultrie's epic, 7-part Dichotomy of a Journey. Featuring dance styles from ballet to contemporary jazz and music from classical to soul, this beloved tour de force is a showcase for the athletic prowess of HSDC company members.

The following week of programming features the mid-century homage Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch, which pairs John Coltrane's 1961 take on the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic tune with the art of Jackson Pollock and the intricate movement of HSDC dancers. Hubbard Street's Resident Artist, Aszure Barton, joins the bill with her meditative return to patience, inviting dancers and audience alike to create the space to listen. A second New York premiere and Hubbard Street commission rounds out the two weeks of dance, this time highlighting the choreographic work of HSDC alumnus Rena Butler and her hauntingly hypnotic Aguas Que Van, Quieren Volver. With offerings for every dance and music taste, the return of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to the Joyce stage promises a remarkable, crowd-pleasing start to a vibrant season of dance artistry.

Tickets

Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

ABOUT HUBBARD STREET DANCE CHICAGO

The mission of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is to awaken the human spirit through contemporary dance. For 46 years, Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance, bringing top choreographers and works to Chicago and beyond. Hubbard Street's ever-evolving repertory, created by today's leading choreographic voices, makes them a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to present. To date, the main company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 US states. At home in Chicago, Hubbard Street performs 20 times a year and delivers renowned education programs in 50 classrooms across 17 Chicagoland schools. HSDC Education utilizes the choreographic process to teach essential problem-solving skills, creativity, and collaboration—expanding their reach beyond traditional concert dance audiences, ensuring that everyone has access to world-class dance and instruction.

ABOUT THE JOYCE THEATER

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for more than four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 475 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (1st–12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance includes over 300 performances for audiences of over 100,000.