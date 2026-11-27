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Hope Mill Theatre will premiere FERRIS WHEELS, a new play based around the songs of the Mercury Prize-nominated Manchester band, I Am Kloot in 2027. Ferris Wheels is written by Ian Kershaw (The Greatest Play in the History of the World) and will be co-directed by Rupert Hill (King Lear, Coronation Street) and Olivier Award-winner Julie Hesmondhalgh (Punch, Mr Bates Vs the Post Office, Coronation Street).

This Northern love story will be performed by six actor-musicians, alongside a live band and will carry the visceral energy of a live gig alongside the emotional intimacy of a new play. Ferris Wheels includes 23 songs from the catalogue of I Am Kloot, including; To You, Proof, Avenue of Hope, Northern Skies and Ferris Wheels.

Set against the cultural pulse of 1990s Manchester and the lives shaped by it, Ferris Wheels follows three young people whose relationships, ambitions and decisions echo across decades and explores the tension between fate and free will, between the lives we imagine for ourselves and the lives we ultimately live. At its heart is a deeply human story about connection, longing, creativity and the lasting power of music to hold memory, identity and feeling.

I Am Kloot were formed in Manchester in 1999 by John Bramwell, Peter Jobson and Andy Hargreaves, and has a body of work that stands among the finest examples of contemporary British songwriting.

Renowned for melodies, lyrical depth, emotional honesty and timeless exploration of love, loss, hope, humour and the complexities of everyday life, I Am Kloot have cultivated a fiercely loyal fan base across the UK and internationally. Their music transcends generations, resonating with audiences through its exploration of the human experience.

Their Mercury Prize-nominated album Sky at Night, produced by Elbow's Guy Garvey and Craig Potter, introduced the band to an even wider audience, while a catalogue spanning more than a decade of studio albums has generated millions of streams and sustained a dedicated following that continues to grow.

Their songs remain staples of radio playlists, live performances and curated collections celebrating the very best of British songwriting.

Joseph Houston Artistic Director at Hope Mill Theatre, said: “3 years ago Julie, Rupert and Ian approached us with the idea of a project, which included the music of Manchester band, I Am Kloot. Having not been familiar with the band's catalogue we immediately went into a deep dive of their songs and were instantly hooked.

“It has always been an ambition of ours to create a brand new piece of theatre that feels like a love story to the North and Manchester, and this is exactly what Ferris Wheels is. With a stellar Northern team at the helm and a cracking score played by the cast live on stage, this brand new piece is equally uplifting as it is heartbreaking. What better way to premiere this piece than to team up with another Manchester giant, Factory International, who we are thrilled to finally be collaborating with as part of the festival line up next year.”

Julie Hesmondhalgh, co-director of Ferris Wheels, said: “I'm thrilled to be joining forces with Rupert Hill and the wonderful Hope Mill Theatre to stage this world premiere of Ian Kershaw's Ferris Wheels. Like all Ian's work, it is bursting with love, longing, melancholy and joy - the perfect accompaniment to the music of the mighty I Am Kloot, of whom I've been a massive fan for years. It's going to be beautiful.”

Ferris Wheels is presented by Hope Mill Theatre as part of Manchester International Festival in association with Factory International. It is co-directed by Rupert Hill and Julie Hesmondhalgh with a book by Ian Kershaw.

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