Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hit Digital Play Declan To Make Its Live Debut At Camden People's Theatre

DECLAN, a one-person play written and performed by Alistair Hall, has been programmed by Camden People's Theatre for an on-stage run this November.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 24, 2022  

Hit Digital Play Declan To Make Its Live Debut At Camden People's Theatre

Hit digital play Declan to make its live debut at Camden People's Theatre

The monologue will run from Nov 29- Dec 3

Declan, a one-person play written and performed by Alistair Hall, has been programmed by Camden People's Theatre for an on-stage run this November (Nov 29- Dec 3). The queer monologue enjoyed an acclaimed online run during lockdown.

The play has since been developed with director Billy Barrett, co-founder of award-winning theatre company Breach (It's True, It's True, It's True) who will direct the show for live performance.

Set in a Wiltshire suburb, Declan is a fragmented, hallucinatory monologue. As childlike outsider Jimbo recalls the disappearance of his best friend Declan, he is plagued by the ghosts of the past. With a hazy grasp on reality, Jimbo searches through his fractured town for Declan and along the way makes troubling discoveries about his own childhood.

Writer and performer Alistair Hall said "I feel it's the right time to bring Declan to a live audience. The piece has had time to develop since its digital debut and director Billy Barrett has helped create a new, fully realised production. It's weighted in both trauma and truth and presented in a surreal, often funny character-driven way."

Director Billy Barrett said "Alistair's play has gripped and intrigued me ever since I encountered it as a short, sharp burst of nightmarish storytelling online during lockdown. It's been a delight to collaborate with him and unlock further discoveries about this visceral piece."



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Photos: Get a First Look At IF I FORGET At Fountain Theatre
July 24, 2022

Jason Alexander directs L.A. premiere of Steven Levenson’s funny, powerful ‘If I Forget’ at Fountain Theatre
Music Stars Come Together From Rock To Pop, They're All United In One Cause – To Save The Planet
July 23, 2022

'Born Free' is an album of unique and special songs recorded especially for Minds Behind the Music.
Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show Featuring The Works Of Late Animator Ron Campbell Coming To Hudson, NY
July 23, 2022

The Beatles along with Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats, Jetsons, Flintstones, & much more are among the artwork on display and all based on the 50-year career of the late Ron Campbell.
Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Dawna Hammers: Back to the Garden, a Joni Mitchell tribute concert on the Outdoor Stage
July 23, 2022

Back to the Garden will return to the Outdoor Stage on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:30pm.
The Cherry Orchard, Silent Sky, and More To Be Presented In Burning Coal Theatre Company's 26th Season
July 23, 2022

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present its 26th season (2022 – 2023) in Raleigh, NC.