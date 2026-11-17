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HighTide has announce the six mentors for the 2026 Jerwood HighTide Writer's Group, comprising established playwrights Hannah Doran, Charlie Josephine, Dennis Kelly, Lucy Kirkwood, Simon Stephens, and Roy Williams.

Each of the six mentors will work with one of the six playwrights in the cohort, offering artistic guidance as they develop their scripts and consider the next steps for their work. The group will also meet monthly for a development programme led by Essex playwright Kelly Jones.

The Jerwood HighTide Writers group consists of Kirsty Bushell, Cal-I Jonel, Jonathan Massey, Saher Shah, Jacob Sparrow, and Joanna Taylor. Over the course of the programme they will each write a new play, with an extract presented at HighTide Rising - HighTide's annual one-day festival of new work - in spring 2027.

Mentor Simon Stephens said, “HighTide has established itself as a fundamental champion of new writing over the past decade. It means a great deal to be able to work with them and to help a whole new generation of writers find their voice.

HighTide's Artistic Director, Titilola Dawudu added, “Pathways to production are getting harder, especially for writers early in their career, and mentorship is a crucial lifeline to ensure more new voices can reach the stage. It's not about quick fixes, it's not about networking, it's about connecting artists and learning from successful writers.”

The new HighTide Writers Group has been made possible thanks to the Jerwood Foundation.

Script submissions for the next cohort of the Jerwood HighTide Writer's Group are due to reopen later this month.

Biographies

Hannah Doran is a British-Irish playwright and screenwriter. Her debut play The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights won the 2024 Papatango Prize and the 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She was nominated for Most Promising Playwright at the 2026 Critics' Circle Awards, and for Best Writer at the Stage Debut Awards. The Meat Kings received its world premiere production at Park Theatre in 2025. Doran is currently on attachment with The National Theatre and is a member of the 2026-27 cohort of Hampstead Theatre's writers' group, INSPIRE. Doran's short plays include MEGAman (Women+ On Democracy festival, 2026) and A Last Night On Earth (Aspen/NYC, 2017). Doran received her MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2018.

Charlie Josephine is an acclaimed actor, writer and director. Currently under commission at Headlong Theatre, Fuel Theatre and Leeds Playhouse. Charlie recently co-directed As You Like It, and played Orlando, at Shakespeare's Globe. Recent works includes Pinocchio, I Joan (Shakespeare's Globe) Flies (Shoreditch Town Hall), Birds and Bees (Sheffield Crucible), One of Them Ones (Pentabus Theatre), and Cowbois (co-directed with Sean Holmes; RSC). Amongst their other work, Bitch Boxer won the Soho Theatre Young Writers Award 2012, the Old Vic New Voices Edinburgh Season 2012, the Holden Street Theatre's Award 2013, and the Adelaide Fringe Award 2014; Blush ran at Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it picked up The Stage Edinburgh Award 2016, before touring nationally. For screen work, they won the inaugural BBC Screenplay First Award, and in 2017 was named on the BBC New Talent Hotlist. They recently developed Cowbois into a screenplay with The BFI and Trans+OnScreen's development lab The Darkroom. Josephine is an Associate Artist at The Globe and The NSDF.

Dennis Kelly's writing credits include Girls and Boys (Royal Court Theatre, Minetta Lane Theatre), Pinocchio (National Theatre), The Ritual Slaughter of Gorge Mastromas (Frankfurt Schauspielhaus, Royal Court Theatre), Matilda (Cambridge Theatre), The Gods Weep (Hampstead Theatre), Orphans (Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Soho Theatre, UK tour), DNA (National Theatre), Our Teacher's a Troll (National Theatre of Scotland, UK tour), Taking Care of Baby (Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Hampstead Theatre), Love and Money (Young Vic, Manchester Royal Exchange), After the End (Bush Theatre and UK tour), Osama the Hero (Hampstead Theatre) and Debris (Theatre503, Battersea Arts Centre, Traverse Theatre). Adapted plays include From Morning Til Midnight (National Theatre), The Prince of Homburg (Donmar Warehouse) and Rose Bernd (Arcola Theatre). His television credits include Pulling, Utopia, The Third Day, Together, and Waiting for the Out; and for film, Matilda: The Musical and Black Sea.

Lucy Kirkwood is a British playwright and screenwriter whose plays include Maryland, The Children, NSFW (Royal Court Theatre), The Welkin, Mosquitoes (National Theatre), Chimerica (Almeida Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre; winner of the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Play, the 2013 Evening Standard Best Play Award, the 2014 Critics' Circle Best New Play Award, and the Susan Smith Blackburn Award), small hours (co-written with Ed Hime; Hampstead Theatre), Beauty and the Beast (with Katie Mitchell; National Theatre), Bloody Wimmin, as part of Women, Power and Politics (Tricycle Theatre), it felt empty when the heart went at first but it is alright now (Clean Break & Arcola Theatre; winner of the 2012 John Whiting Award), Hedda (Gate Theatre), and Tinderbox (Bush Theatre). Her screenwriting credits include Skins, The Smoke, Chimerica, and Adult Material. She won the inaugural Berlin Lee UK Playwrights Award in 2013 and was elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 2018.

Simon Stephens' plays include An Ark, Song from Far Away, Cornelia Street, Morning Sun, Fortune, Light Falls, Maria, Fatherland, Rage, Heisenberg, Nuclear War, Song from Far Away, Birdland, Carmen Disruption, Blindsided, Morning, Three Kingdoms, Wastwater, Punk Rock, The Trial of Ubu, Marine Parade, Sea Wall, Harper Regan, Pornography, Motortown, On the Shore of the Wide World, One Minute, Country Music, Christmas, Port, Herons, and Bluebird. He has adapted Chekhov's VANYA for the stage, also Jose Saramago's Blindness, and Mark Haddon's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime. He has written English language versions of Jon Fosse's I Am the Wind, Odon von Horvath's Kasimir and Karoline (titled The Funfair), Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard and The Seagull, and Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill's The Threepenny Opera. He has presented four series of the Royal Court Playwright's Podcast. His book “A Working Diary” is published by Methuen. Stephens has been an Associate at the Royal Court, London and Steep, Chicago and a board member of Paines Plough. He has been an Associate Artist at the Lyric, Hammersmith, a Professor of Scriptwriting at Manchester Metropolitan University and an Associate Professor at the Danish National School of the Performing Arts, Copenhagen.

Roy Williams' plays include The Lonely Londoners (Jermyn Street Theatre, Kiln Theatre), Death Of England, Death Of England: Delroy, Death Of England: Closing Time, Fallout Sing Yer Heart Out For The Lads (National Theatre), The Firm (Hampstead Downstairs), Sucker Punch, Fallout, Clubland, Lift Off (Royal Court Theatre), Days Of Significance (RSC), Absolute Beginners (Lyric Hammersmith), Local Boy (Hampstead Theatre), and The No Boys Cricket Club (Theatre Royal Stratford East). His recent radio credits include the multi-award-winning Bess Loves Porgy and Gatsby in Harlem for BBC Radio 4. Williams was awarded an OBE for Services to Drama in the 2008 Birthday Honours List.

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