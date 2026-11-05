HOLLY AT CHRISTMAS Will Return to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

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Fresh from celebrating what would have been Buddy's 90th birthday this year, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers will return to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre with Holly at Christmas — the show that has become as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies.

This special Christmas edition of the sensational Rock 'n' Roll Legends Show features all of Buddy's best-loved songs, alongside some of the greatest hits of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, The Everly Brothers, Ray Charles, Roy Orbison and many more.

For 34 years, this phenomenal show has rock 'n' rolled audiences on television, radio and in theatres and outdoor venues around the world — from Croydon to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden.

Continually refreshed with outstanding actor-musicians, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers remains every bit as vibrant, accomplished and exciting today as when the show first took to the stage in 1992. Its five exceptional performers combine brilliant musicianship with energy, warmth, humour and the sheer joy of live rock 'n' roll.

Fast, furious, funny and bursting with unforgettable live music, Holly at Christmas is the perfect Christmas night out for all the family.

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