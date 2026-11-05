Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
HOLLY AT CHRISTMAS Will Return to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
The show will feature Buddy Holly's best-loved songs alongside work by Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard.
Fresh from celebrating what would have been Buddy's 90th birthday this year, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers will return to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre with Holly at Christmas — the show that has become as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies.
This special Christmas edition of the sensational Rock 'n' Roll Legends Show features all of Buddy's best-loved songs, alongside some of the greatest hits of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, The Everly Brothers, Ray Charles, Roy Orbison and many more.
For 34 years, this phenomenal show has rock 'n' rolled audiences on television, radio and in theatres and outdoor venues around the world — from Croydon to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden.
Continually refreshed with outstanding actor-musicians, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers remains every bit as vibrant, accomplished and exciting today as when the show first took to the stage in 1992. Its five exceptional performers combine brilliant musicianship with energy, warmth, humour and the sheer joy of live rock 'n' roll.
Fast, furious, funny and bursting with unforgettable live music, Holly at Christmas is the perfect Christmas night out for all the family.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Michael Starring Ben: The Magic Of Michael Jackson
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/21-11/21)
|
Jack the Ripper theatre show - Torquay Royal Lyceum Theatre
Torquay Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/12-12/12)
|
The Snow Queen
Northern Stage (12/03-1/02)
|
Carols at the Royal Albert Hall
The Royal Albert Hall (12/19-12/24)
|
Simon Yates Of Touching The Void: My Mountain Life
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/10-11/10)
|
Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/17-12/18)
|
New Love
Madlenianum (12/16-12/01)
|
Mary's Frankenstein
The Rondo Theatre (11/11-11/14)
|
Alex McAleer - Mind Reader
Quay Arts (11/14-11/14)
|
The Sensational 60s Experience
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/20-11/20)