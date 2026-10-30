Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Return to UK Cinemas
The 1998 film celebrates a quarter-century since its Sundance debut with a cinema tour to London, Glasgow, and Manchester.
Twenty-five years after its premiere, Hedwig and the Angry Inch will return to the big screen for a special UK anniversary tour, celebrating the critically multi-award-winning film.
Writer, director and Golden Globe-nominated star John Cameron Mitchell will join audiences in Manchester, London and Glasgow for a celebration of the film that remains as angry and electric as the day it premiered.
In 2001, this glamorous punk-rock odyssey about identity, reinvention, a divided self and an unfinished love story blazed through Sundance, winning Best Director and the Audience Award. Twenty-five years later, it’s rebellious spirit and electrifying energy remain undiminished.
The anniversary events will feature a stunning 4K screening of the film, followed by an in-person conversation with Mitchell, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from its creation. Audiences will also have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A, enjoy a special acoustic performance and purchase post-show meet-and-greet add-ons.
Raw, resplendent and more radical than ever, Hedwig and the Angry Inch returns for a celebration of a film that refuses to be forgotten.
TOUR DATES
Thursday 8 April
Manchester Academy, Manchester
Friday 9 April
Soho Theatre Walthamstow, London
Sunday 11 April
The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
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