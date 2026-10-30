HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Return to UK Cinemas

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Twenty-five years after its premiere, Hedwig and the Angry Inch will return to the big screen for a special UK anniversary tour, celebrating the critically multi-award-winning film.

Writer, director and Golden Globe-nominated star John Cameron Mitchell will join audiences in Manchester, London and Glasgow for a celebration of the film that remains as angry and electric as the day it premiered.

In 2001, this glamorous punk-rock odyssey about identity, reinvention, a divided self and an unfinished love story blazed through Sundance, winning Best Director and the Audience Award. Twenty-five years later, it’s rebellious spirit and electrifying energy remain undiminished.

The anniversary events will feature a stunning 4K screening of the film, followed by an in-person conversation with Mitchell, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from its creation. Audiences will also have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A, enjoy a special acoustic performance and purchase post-show meet-and-greet add-ons.

Raw, resplendent and more radical than ever, Hedwig and the Angry Inch returns for a celebration of a film that refuses to be forgotten.

TOUR DATES

Thursday 8 April

Manchester Academy, Manchester

Friday 9 April

Soho Theatre Walthamstow, London

Sunday 11 April

The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 13 Hrs 08 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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