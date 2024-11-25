Guitarist Dave Hanson Returns To The Stage At Blues Bar In Harrogate For First Live Performance In Over 6 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guitarist Dave Hanson will take the stage at Blues Bar in Harrogate on January 30th, 2025.

Hanson's setlist will showcase songs from his critically acclaimed albums "Almost Horizontal" and "Everybody's Got a Right To Be Free", but will also pay homage to blues legends such as Eric Clapton, Dire Straits, Tony Joe White, and Chris Rea with his soul-stirring covers that honor the genre's rich heritage.

The band features Hanson on Vocals/Guitar accompanied by long-time associates Steve Hanley on Drums, Martin Longhawn on Keyboards and Matt Baxter on Guitar alongside new Bassist Sam Jackson.

The event, which offers free entry to all attendees, will kick off at 9 PM, providing an opportunity for music enthusiasts to experience the magic of live blues music in an intimate setting.

“I'm excited to dust down the Stratocaster and get back on stage after what feels like an eternity. I'm looking forward to performing songs from the second album which was released in Lockdown live on stage for the first time” says Dave Hanson.

