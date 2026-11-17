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Guildford Shakespeare Company (GSC) will mark its 21st year with a bold new production of Shakespeare's Macbeth, bringing one of the playwright's most gripping supernatural thrillers to the immersive setting of Guildford's Holy Trinity Church. Performances will run Saturday 6th – Saturday 27th February 2027.

The new show of Macbeth follows the company's recent UK Theatre Award-winning productions of Love's Labour's Lost and Much Ado About Nothing, alongside its internationally acclaimed, five-star productions of Pride & Prejudice and David Copperfield. Founded in 2006, Guildford Shakespeare Company celebrates its 21st year in 2027, continuing its commitment to making Shakespeare accessible, exciting and relevant to contemporary audiences. Known for its imaginative productions in distinctive spaces, GSC has built a reputation for bringing classic stories to life across Guildford and beyond.

In the aftermath of war, a celebrated general and his wife learn of a tantalising prophecy. Driven by ambition and the promise of power, they set in motion a chain of events with devastating consequences for themselves and their country, as they become increasingly consumed by forces beyond their control.

Directed by award-winning Zoë Waterman (Blonde Bombshells of 1943, Bolton Octagon; Jane Eyre, Stephen Joseph Theatre), the production is designed by GSC's longtime collaborator Neil Irish, who has created over 50 productions for the company, including its UK Theatre Award-winning Much Ado About Nothing and Love's Labour's Lost. Joining them as composer and sound designer is Olivier-nominated Simon Slater, whose previous work includes Amadeus at The National Theatre.

Zoë Waterman, director, comments: 'I'm thrilled to dive into this story of reckless ambition in pursuit of power, it definitely feels like a tale for our current global politics! We are so lucky to be staging it in the wonderful Holy Trinity Church, which will be braced for war as we enter the Macbeths' claustrophobic world of guilt and paranoia. We will be using liturgical music, sung a cappella by our cast, to really make use of the church space and the history it carries – and to create an atmosphere that verges on the terrifying when the witches appear. I cannot wait to get into rehearsals and start working on this glorious play!'

The creative team also includes lighting designer Ben Cowen (The Witches, Watford Palace Theatre; The Domino Heart, The Finborough Theatre), associate designer and costume supervisor Anett Black (The Lonely Londoner, Kiln Theatre; The Picture of Dorian Gray, Trafalgar Studios), movement direction by Sundeep Saini (Caroline: A New Musical, UK Tour) and fight direction by Philip d'Orléans (Quentin Tarantino's Popinjay Cavalier, Phoenix Theatre).

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