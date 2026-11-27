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Next spring, Guildford Shakespeare Company's stage adaptation of Jane Austen's cherished romantic comedy, Pride & Prejudice, makes its Chicago premiere at the historic Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Avenue. The production plays a limited engagement from Friday 12th March – Sunday 4th April 2027 March 12 to April 4, 2027 (press opening Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are on sale now starting at $40.

Just in time for Women's History Month, the production celebrates one of the most iconic women writers in history, honoring Jane Austen's lyrical and enthralling story. Pride and Prejudice has inspired countless romcoms and retellings, from Bridget Jones's Diary to the forthcoming Netflix limited series.

The Guildford Shakespeare production comes with a unique twist: just three actors bring to life 18 of Austen's unforgettable characters, while staying true to Austen's original text.

This 'amazingly faithful' (British Theatre Guide) and 'uproariously funny' (The Stage) adaptation was premiered in Guildford in February 2024, staged in Surrey's largest Georgian church and heralded as. Later that year it transferred to Jermyn Street Theatre, London, playing to sell out audiences throughout August. In 2025 it returned by popular demand to Guildford, following a short regional tour, as well as appearing on board Cunard's Queen Victoria.

In May that year the production made its New York debut in the Brits Off Broadway season at E59E Theaters, where it was heralded as 'a feast of theatricality' (New York Stage Review) and nominated for a 2026 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation.

Starring in the Chicago performances are original cast members April Hughes, Sarah Gobran and Luke Barton. Pride & Prejudice is adapted by Abigail Pickard Price with Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches, and directed by Abigail Pickard Price.

Guildford Shakespeare Company Co-Founders and Producers Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches comment, We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our delightful production of Pride & Prejudice to the Studebaker Theater in Chicago. This beautiful, historic theater feels like the perfect match for our fun, faithful rendition of Pride & Prejudice.

Gobran adds, There is no one play that I have enjoyed performing in more—Jane Austen's wit, vivacity of characters and vibrant, early feminist views make every moment a joy to perform. From the bombastic Mrs. Bennet to the sensible Charlotte Lucas and the caustic Caroline Bingley, I cannot wait to come to the Studebaker Theater in the spring with this show!

The creative team for Pride & Prejudice also includes Movement & Associate Director Amy Lawrence, Set & Costume Designer Neil Irish, Assistant Designer/Costume Supervisor Anett Black, Lighting Designer Mark Dymock, Sound Designer Matt Eaton, and Production Manager Hannah Walker.

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