Grist To The Mill Productions Presents GRATIANO

This thought-provoking Shakespeare adaptation, from the team behind Edfringe Sell-out The Unknown Soldier, has garnered great reviews from critics and audience alike in Adelaide Fringe 2018, and now Gratiano returns once again to the Bakehouse theatre in March to Adelaide Fringe 2020.

Bassanio has been murdered and, under suspicion, Gratiano is forced to revisit his Fascist past. He was never the hero - just a minor character, the plucky comic relief - but he never thought he played 'the Villain' in the story. Set in post-war Italy this poignant and thought-provoking reflection to Shakespeare's 'The Merchant of Venice' explores the politics of prejudice and how politicians use democracy to manipulate a nation in history and now.

Gratiano was one of the first Shakespearean roles Ross Ericson played, back somewhere near the dawn of time, and saw the beginning of a life-long fascination with ambiguity he found in the text of one of Shakespeare's most famous plays. It has been said to be as gritty and moving as Ericson's play The Unknown Soldier, which officially sold out its run at Edfringe 2016, and Casualties, for which he was nominated for an Off West End Award in London. The Unknown Soldier, Casualties and Gratiano play-texts are published by Bloomsbury, Methuen Drama.

www.gristtheatre.co.uk Twitter: @gristtheatre Facebook: /gristtothemill

Bakehouse Theatre - Studio, 255 Angas St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia

18:00 Running Time: 60mins Dates: 4, 9 & 13 March 2020

$25, Concession: $20, Child: $20, Family: $72, Group (6+) $18, BankSA: $19:50, Fringe Member $19:50, Cheap Tuesday: $15

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/gratiano-af2020





