Glyndebourne Bring Three Renowned Operas to Canterbury Next Month

The three operas coming to The Marlowe Theatre are: L'elisir d'amore (Tuesday 5 to Thursday 7 November), Rigoletto (Wednesday 6 to Saturday 9 November) and Rinaldo (Friday 8 November).

Glyndebourne prides itself on developing artistic talent, and many names who started their careers in the Glyndebourne Tour have gone on to international acclaim, including Robin Ticciati, Gerald Finley, Emma Bell, Alfie Boe, Roberto Alagna, Edward Gardner and Kate Royal.

Accessibly priced and with a more casual dress code than the main Glyndebourne Festival, the Glyndebourne Tour is open to all, with ticket prices starting from as little as £10. This autumn's operatic programme ranges from Mediterranean comedy to dark tragedy.

Glyndebourne's first-ever production of Verdi's classic Rigoletto, directed by rising star Christiane Lutz, features Georgian baritone Nikoloz Lagvilava as the titular jester, with prize-winning South African soprano Vuvu Mpofu as his daughter Gilda.

Annabel Arden's sun-drenched production of Donizetti's small-town comedy L'elisir d'amore stars Korean tenor Sehoon Moon and Italian soprano Benedetta Torre, with Ben Glassberg, Principal Conductor of the Glyndebourne Tour, conducting.

Lastly, Robert Carsen's production of Rinaldo moves Handel's setting from the Crusades to a Harry Potter/St Trinian's-style school, with a cast including Jake Arditti and Anna Devin as the thwarted lovers and Glyndebourne Opera Cup runner up Jacquelyn Stucker as scheming sorceress Armida.

