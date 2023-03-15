General Secretary of Equity Paul W Fleming Comments on UK Government Budget

Paul W Fleming, General Secretary of Equity, commented on today's Budget saying:

"It is small comfort that the government has continued its commitment to using theatre tax relief to plug the gaps created by austerity. However even this is only as a result of intense lobbying from Equity and the industry."

"Because while the Chancellor talks about a budget for growth, the reality is his government has presided over a precipitous decline in arts funding, culminating in the closure of Oldham Coliseum, and potential job losses at the English National Opera."

"We need a total reset of arts policy, based on investment and good jobs - decent culture for all, not constant culture war."

