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Gary Morecambe, son of Eric Morecambe, will make a special guest appearance in Eric & Ern at the Blackpool Grand, during both performances on Saturday 6 February.

Gary will join Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens - the Olivier-nominated duo behind the hugely celebrated critically acclaimed West End hit Eric & Little Ern - on stage in one of the celebrated Morecambe and Wise sketches, which will be revealed on the night.

Eric & Ern takes audiences back to times when whole families would huddle around the telly to watch the fantastic Morecambe and Wise Christmas specials. This brilliant homage to the two national comedy heroes is crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, and hits all the right notes. From Grieg's Piano Concerto to Mr Memory, “Arsenal!”, the show is full of Morecambe and Wise's most loved routines, songs and sketches, plus of course a musical guest. It is suitable for all the family from 8 to 80. The show runs from Thursday 4 – Saturday 6 February 2026.

Eric & Ern is touring the UK to celebrate the joint centenary of Eric Morecambe (born 14 May 1926) and Ernie Wise (born 27 November 1925) and their legendary comedy partnership. Every venue on the tour has a special guest, but this is the second venue at which Gary Morecambe has taken part on stage, with the first being the Majestic Theatre, Retford, on Saturday 24 October.

Eric Morecambe's son, Gary Morecambe, said: “It feels wonderful that there is still such great interest in Morecambe and Wise. Eric and Ernie are forever young on television, so to imagine them recently celebrating their 100th birthdays is extraordinary. It makes it even more exciting that Jonty and Ian are out there perpetuating them from their heyday. It's like they are always young. It's that feeling which I love and that's being kept alive by Eric & Ern. I can't think of a more fitting way to celebrate their special centenary than through this wonderful show.”

Eric & Ern is created by Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens based on the writing of Eddie Braben with additional material by Morecambe and Wise. It is presented by The Production Garden in association with Cube Room Productions.

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