Futureproof to Host Anti-Conference on Imposter Syndrome at York Theatre Royal

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The York Theatre Royal Futureproof team will host 'Do I belong here?', an anti-conference about imposter syndrome in the creative industries, on the 12th of November at York Theatre Royal.

Over the past year, nine people with a range of experience both in and out of the arts, came together at York Theatre Royal to consider how to future proof the theatre, and more widely, the creative sector, against growing challenges.

Over many months, the Futureproof team - Francesca Di Giorno, Stevie Hook, Jem Knight, Jack Lowes, Dasha Miroshnikova, Samuel Morais, Helen Simons, Eleanor Stephenson, Maddy Winter - have engaged with theatre professionals from across the region to gain insight and to ask difficult questions about where the arts are heading.

The Futureproof Team, said: 'We think it's important that young creatives aren't just given the opportunity to find their place in the arts, but are also encouraged to question, challenge and shape the industry they're entering. The future of the arts belongs to all of us, and we should have a say in what it looks like.'

The culmination of this work is the anti-conference. A one-day event for anyone who has ever felt like an imposter.

Juliet Forster, Creative Director at York Theatre Royal, said: 'Futureproof is about trusting young people to lead. The anti-conference is a chance for everyone to throw out the rulebook and imagine the future of theatre together, and York Theatre Royal is proud to host it.'

The event will take place on 12 November, from 10.30am - 4pm. Tickets are free, but spaces are limited. Tickets are available at Box Office 01904 623568 and online Anti Conference - York Theatre Royal.

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