Full Casting Announced For HOLY SH*T, Opening At Riverside Studios In December

Performances will run 6 - 17 December.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Full casting has been announced for Brick Fox Theatre Company's dark comedy, HOLY SH*T, opening at the Riverside Studios 6 - 17 December, with a press night on 7 December. Tickets are on sale now.

In a desperate last-ditch attempt to save their underfunded and dwindling church, two priests come to the conclusion that the best way they can raise funds is by selling the one resource they are in abundance of bodies from the church graveyard. A decision that finds them under the gaze of the law and in too deep. Six feet deep.

Holy Sh*t digs up questions surrounding fate, mortality and what happened to Ryan Reynolds in that film where he was buried alive. Fathers George Hobbs and Charlie Moss are two priests that aren't exactly cut from the same cloth but their desperation leads them down a dark path that is less than holy...

Written by Jack Fairhurst and directed by Rosa Higgs, Holy Sh*t will star Jack Dillon as 'Charlie', Rafael Aptroot as 'George', Flora Douglas as 'Tina / Mrs. Norris / Gwen', and Kieren Taylor-Ford as 'Víctor / Neil / Professor Jones"

Brick Fox is a company of young theatre makers established in 2018. They are focused on creating work from both devised projects and new writing. Their ethos orientates around establishing a collective mind and a shared imagination among both cast and creatives alike. Brick Fox value the power of 'play' in the curation of a show and recognise the importance of a collaborative process in order to maximise the potential of an entire company.

Brick Fox Theatre Co-Artistic Directors Jack Fairhurst and Rosa Higgs said, "Holy Sh*t has lived with us for a good while now, from its initial conception in the latter days of our student years, through two exciting fringe runs, through a global pandemic and out again, we couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing these wild characters to the London stage.

Brick Fox are a company of early-career creatives who create work to excite and platform the talent of other early-career creatives. Holy Sh*t has been such a collaborative effort and we couldn't be prouder of the journey this wacky little show has taken us on.

Riverside have been incredibly supportive every step of the way and we couldn't be more excited to welcome audiences to St Bernard's church!"

Creative Director Rachel Tackley said, "Riverside Studios is all about new and exciting and you can't get more new and exciting than this!"




Review: SISTER ACT, Kings Theatre, Glasgow Photo
Review: SISTER ACT, King's Theatre, Glasgow
What did our critic think of SISTER ACT at King's Theatre, Glasgow?
CHOIR!CHOIR!CHOIR! Makes UK and Ireland Debut With 80s Singalong Photo
CHOIR!CHOIR!CHOIR! Makes UK and Ireland Debut With 80's Singalong
Internationally renowned Choir!Choir! Choir! is finally making its UK and Ireland debut next year. Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman are coming to venues all across the UK with an epic 80's singalong!
Birmingham Royal Ballet Presents STILL LIFE at The Penguin Cafe Photo
Birmingham Royal Ballet Presents STILL LIFE at The Penguin Cafe
Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced the return of 'Still Life' at the Penguin Café, choreographed by Sir David Bintley, in a summer triple bIll at Birmingham Hippodrome from 8 - 11 June 2023, rounding off the Company's 2022-23 season.
The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS Will Visit Theatre Royal Brighton in October Photo
The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS Will Visit Theatre Royal Brighton in October 2023
Adam Kenwright has announced new tour dates for The Official Take That Musical - GREATEST DAYS, with a book by award winning playwright Tim Firth. The musical will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from 5 May 2023 and will coincide with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

