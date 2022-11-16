Full Casting Announced For HOLY SH*T, Opening At Riverside Studios In December

Full casting has been announced for Brick Fox Theatre Company's dark comedy, HOLY SH*T, opening at the Riverside Studios 6 - 17 December, with a press night on 7 December. Tickets are on sale now.

In a desperate last-ditch attempt to save their underfunded and dwindling church, two priests come to the conclusion that the best way they can raise funds is by selling the one resource they are in abundance of bodies from the church graveyard. A decision that finds them under the gaze of the law and in too deep. Six feet deep.

Holy Sh*t digs up questions surrounding fate, mortality and what happened to Ryan Reynolds in that film where he was buried alive. Fathers George Hobbs and Charlie Moss are two priests that aren't exactly cut from the same cloth but their desperation leads them down a dark path that is less than holy...

Written by Jack Fairhurst and directed by Rosa Higgs, Holy Sh*t will star Jack Dillon as 'Charlie', Rafael Aptroot as 'George', Flora Douglas as 'Tina / Mrs. Norris / Gwen', and Kieren Taylor-Ford as 'Víctor / Neil / Professor Jones"

Brick Fox is a company of young theatre makers established in 2018. They are focused on creating work from both devised projects and new writing. Their ethos orientates around establishing a collective mind and a shared imagination among both cast and creatives alike. Brick Fox value the power of 'play' in the curation of a show and recognise the importance of a collaborative process in order to maximise the potential of an entire company.

Brick Fox Theatre Co-Artistic Directors Jack Fairhurst and Rosa Higgs said, "Holy Sh*t has lived with us for a good while now, from its initial conception in the latter days of our student years, through two exciting fringe runs, through a global pandemic and out again, we couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing these wild characters to the London stage.

Brick Fox are a company of early-career creatives who create work to excite and platform the talent of other early-career creatives. Holy Sh*t has been such a collaborative effort and we couldn't be prouder of the journey this wacky little show has taken us on.

Riverside have been incredibly supportive every step of the way and we couldn't be more excited to welcome audiences to St Bernard's church!"

Creative Director Rachel Tackley said, "Riverside Studios is all about new and exciting and you can't get more new and exciting than this!"