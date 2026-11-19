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Nottingham Playhouse has announced the full cast for the UK & Ireland tour of Punch. Written by award-winning playwright James Graham, based upon Jacob Dunne's book 'Right from Wrong' and directed by Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse, Adam Penford, Punch will tour from 25 January to 24 April 2027.

Introducing local Nottingham actor, Bailey West (Sky's Charmer), making his stage debut as Jacob, Gail Kemp (Salvable) as Jacob's Mum/Wendy/Sandra, Sally Ann Matthews (ITV's Coronation Street) as Joan, Mark Meadows (RSC'S The Tempest) as David and Mica Ricketts (BBC's Here We Go) as Clare/Nicola. Elan Butler (Apple TV's Masters of the Air) reprises his role as Raf/Sam. They are joined by understudies Grace Elken and Laurence James-Davis.

Jacob, a teenager from Nottingham, spends his Saturday nights seeking thrills with his friends. One fateful evening, an impulsive punch leads to fatal consequences. After serving prison time, Jacob finds himself lost and directionless. Searching for answers, Joan and David – the parents of his victim James Hodgkinson – ask to meet, sparking a profound transformation in Jacob's life.

The creative team for Punch includes Adam Penford (Director), Anna Fleischle (Production Designer), Robbie Butler (Lighting Designer), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Sound Designer and Composer), Leanne Pinder (Movement Director), Christopher Worrall CDG (Casting Director), Anita Gilbert (Voice and Dialect Coach). They are joined by Omar Khan (Associate Director), Tallulah Caskey (Associate Designer), Matthew Tuckey (Associate Sound Designer and Composer) and Jamie Smith (Production Manager).

Punch is a multi-award-winning production including winner of 'Best New Play' at the 2026 Olivier Awards, Critics' Circle Awards and The Standard Awards. The West End production produced by KPPL Productions, Mark Gordon Pictures, Eilene Davidson Productions in association with the Young Vic and Nica Burns most recently was awarded the Theatre Prize at Sky Arts Awards 2026. Punch was the first new play to open simultaneously in the West End and on Broadway.

Tour Dates

The tour begins at Nottingham Playhouse (25 January - 6 February) and then tours to previously announced venues: Bath Theatre Royal (9 - 13 February); Birmingham Rep (16 - 20 February); Chichester Festival Theatre (23 - 27 February); Malvern Theatres (2 - 6 March); Blackpool Grand Theatre (9 - 13 March); Curve, Leicester (16 - 20 March); BEAM Hertford (23 – 27 March); Glasgow CITZ (30 March – 3 April); The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (6 – 10 April); The Arts Theatre Cambridge (13 – 17 April) and The Belgrade Theatre Coventry (20 – 24 April).



Photo Credit: Punch

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