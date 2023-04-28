Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Revealed For The World Première of Raminder Kaur's BREADTH at Omnibus Theatre

Performances run 16 May - 3 June 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  
Sohaya Vision alongside Mukul and Ghetto Tigers have announced full casting for the world première of breaDth at Omnibus Theatre. Mukul Ahmed directs Erin Geraghty, Rez Kabir, Suzanne Kendall, David Kukadia, Kareem Nasif, and Celine Shamdasani. This production reunites most of the cast members with Sohaya Vision and Mukul and Ghetto Tigers, having previously appeared in Bodies, Kama Sci-Fi, Rivers with Diamonds, and Lalon - Heart of Madness.

Written by Raminder Kaur, Artistic Director of Sohaya Vision, and directed by Mukul Ahmed, Artistic Director of Mukul and Ghetto Tigers, the production opens on 17 May, with previews from 16 May, and runs until 3 June.

breaDth is a multi-media, magic realist drama based on true experiences of the pandemic, prejudice, and the care of older people. The script was formed from interviews collected by researchers for the Consortium on Practices of Wellbeing and Resilience among Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Families and Communities (ESRC).

Raminder Kaur said today: "All the cast have taken to the roles with panache, exploring both the funny and fearful sides of the story to the hilt. Erin Geraghty has captured the role of Edie beautifully, and Rez Kabir's adaptation of Ibn Khaldun has an alluring presence. Suzanne Kendall has worked with Erin before, and it definitely shows in the intimacy of the mother-daughter scene. Kareem Nasif plays a towering Tahir: the last time we worked with him was as a wistful Maharishi in a play about the Beatles in India, and the transformation here is incredible. Both Celine Shamdasani and Dave Kukadia jump from stressed-out family members to overburdened NHS staff with seamless flow. All of them are truly fleshing out the characters that I sketched out on paper, drawn as they are from a blend of real-life people."

Mukul Ahmed said today: "The play's cast is like picking special seeds, prepping an artist's canvas, or even opening a box of chocolate - you never quite know what you are going to get...This team is incredible, and each brings a particular strength. The best way I may praise the actors is by letting them explore the play and letting them show their boundless talent and dedication. I appreciated their devotion."




