Full Cast Announced For Theo Chester's STRAY DOGS At Theatre503

Tommo Fowler directs Theo Chester's potent new work, Stray Dogs, a haunting and resonant debut play where death and healing collide in the strange world of Jacob, a troubled yet compassionate executioner who longs for a better future and a different life.

It's been a harsh winter. Outside the city walls, people are starving. Inside, the rich townspeople hoard their grain and gold. Like his father before him, Jacob must serve the elite and keep those who steal in order. He fixes their broken bones, sews up their wounds, and then chops off their heads.

Jacob believes he will keep the peace better through solely healing, but he desperately needs the town's blessing. Little does he know that others close to him have far more radical plans for change.

Stray Dogs is a visceral epic play, that is rooted in the past and entangled in nature and superstition.

Theo Chester's bold, inventive play examines hope, fear and our instinctive need to do better in a challenging and difficult world.

The cast includes Graham Butler (Jacob), Abbey Gillett (Hilde), Graeme McKnight (Franz/Pig), Coral Wylie (Wilf) and Ruxandra Porojnicu (Ana).

Theo Chester is a playwright from London. He has been a member of Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab and Writers' Alumni Group. Alongside writing, he has worked in film, assistant directing the feature documentary Summer in the Forest (2017). He also works as an English Teacher.

The running time is approx. 2 hours 15 including interval.

Age guidance is 14+

Theatre503

503 Battersea Park Road

London SW11 3BW

Performances: Tuesday 14 March to Saturday 1st April

Tickets: 0207 978 7040

Online: www.theatre503.com

Pricing:

Adult Standard: £20

Concessions: £14

Previews & any week-day Matinees: £12

Saturday Matinees: 'Pay What You Choose' from 50p to £20 (in increments of £1, from £1)

After Press Night: 6x £6 Tickets for Tues-Sat Evening Shows

Accessible Performances

Parent and baby matinee - Wednesday 29th March, 12:00

Enhanced performance and touch tour (facilitated by Extant) - date TBC

Theatre503is at the forefront of identifying and nurturing new voices at the very start of their careers and launching them to the industry. They stage more early career playwrights than any other theatre in the world - with over 120 writers premiered each year from short pieces to full length productions, resulting in employment for over 1,000 freelance artists through their year-round programme. They also support writers all year round with development projects working towards that first full length production as part of the 503Studio.

They provide a diverse pipeline of talent resulting in modern classics like The Mountaintop by Katori Hall and Rotterdam by Jon Brittain - both Olivier Award winners - to future classics like Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert, winner of the 2020 James Tait Black Prize and a West End transfer/BBCArts recording and Wolfie by Ross Willis, winner of the 2020 Writers Guild Award for Best New Play. Writers who began their creative life at Theatre503 are now writing for series including The Crown, Succession, Doctor Who, Killing Eve and Normal People and every single major subsidised theatre in the country now boasts a new play by a writer who started at Theatre503.