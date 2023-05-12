Full Cast Announced For I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP at Soho Theatre

Performances run Monday 19 June - Saturday 8 July.
Direct from its sold-out critically acclaimed run at VAULT Festival, where it won an Origins Award for Outstanding New Work, I F*cked You in my Spaceship transfers to Soho Theatre, London, for a three-week engagement from Monday 19 June - Saturday 8 July.
Fanta Barrie (The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs) and Jacob Bukasa join the cast of I F*cked You in My Spaceship, alongside Jonas Moore (Masters of the Air), Felix Kai (Dream School, Midsomer Murders) , Max Hyner, and Lucy Spreckley, all reprising their roles from VAULT Festival.
"If you don't want it, I mean, it's a bit f-ing weird, isn't it? You're just a guy in an alien costume."
Two couples each invite a stranger into their homes with hope of sparking new life. Instead, they find themselves threatened by invasion, alienation, and abduction...
I F*cked You in My Spaceship is a 'wickedly funny' and razor-sharp comedy-drama about sex and relationships by Tony Craze Award-winning playwright Louis Emmitt-Stern. Directed by Joseph Winer (Drag Baby), and produced at Soho Theatre by Katy McLeod.
Tickets for I F*cked You in My Spaceship are on sale now from £13. For further information, please visit Click Here
|Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Brixham Theatre (5/19-5/20)
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
|The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Belgrade Theatre (5/23-5/27)
|Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Royal Lyceum Theatre (6/16-6/16)
|The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
|The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Wish Park (4/27-5/14)
|Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
|Es & Flo
Wales Millennium Centre (4/28-5/13)
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
|BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Symphony Hall (5/21-5/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW