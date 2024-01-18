Fringe Hit KAREN Transfers to The Other Palace

The outrageously hilarious show KAREN will be embracing London as it heads for The Other Palace in March 2024, following its hit run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Centred around a storm of heartbreak, this uproarious show tackles the internal turmoil of our Protagonist as she journeys through a chaos-filled office narrative and reaches a cathartic finale. Shattering the fourth wall, this critically acclaimed hit follows the Protagonist as an unceremonious birthday break-up sees her ex dating her office nemesis: Karen.

This bold one-woman production is brought to life by Sarah Cameron-West (Anansi Boys, Amazon Prime; Walk Home, Josie Copeland), fuelled by pent up rage, awkward encounters, and a healthy dose of sarcasm. Set on breaking the polite silence as well as the barriers between performer and audience, KAREN invites you upon a fast-paced rollercoaster of emotions as it explores workplace politics, relationships, and unexpected identity crisis.

Unable to silently hold onto the unchecked and repressed outrage that comes with betrayal, loss, and an office romance that breaks the camel’s back, KAREN sees chaos ensue as the female Peep Show (The Nerd Party) unleashes its feminine rage in an unashamed show of rebellion. KAREN uncovers the empowerment of owning the emotions that allow you to find peace, whilst also presenting a side-splittingly funny performance. Directed by Evie Ayres-Townshend (Fox, Drops and Panda Pops, Omnibus Theatre; Contact, Golden Goose Theatre), Fleabag meets The Office in this must-see one-woman production.

Writer, actor and producer Sarah Cameron-West comments, KAREN highlights the struggle of the universal experience of heartbreak. We watch our protagonist deflect her emotions through humour and sarcasm however, we come to understand that the only real way to heal is by tackling your emotions head-on. KAREN diverges from the classic one-woman show format by directly engaging with the audience by making them characters in her world with comic effect. KAREN builds up to a cathartic explosion where our protagonist finally confronts her nemesis, her feelings and the truth.