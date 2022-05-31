Free Tickets Announced For YEAST NATION at Southwark Playhouse For People Named Jan

Calling all Jans! A pair of front row tickets are being held for every performance of new musical Yeast Nation: The Triumph of Life at Southwark Playhouse this summer, which can be claimed for free by anyone who goes by the name of Jan.

The Office of National Statistics records show no names beginning with JAN have featured in the top 100 names of new babies for many years now, and as a show featuring a cast of characters exclusively called Jan Yeast Nation is concerned they aren't getting the love and respect they need to thrive - and thus the National Campaign for the Protection of Jans was born.

Director Benji Sperring says "We have now categorically determined - through extensive research into biology, organic chemistry, and pseudo-historical Musical Theatre - that the first Yeast to start on the journey towards life as we know it was called Jan. Knowing this, the company of Yeast Nation are keen to preserve as many Jans as possible to show due respect and reverence to the initial yeast to grace the earth and its legacy. Therefore, we welcome any and all Jans (or Jan derivatives; we're looking at you, Janets, Janices and Janines) to take up the (complimentary) seat of honour in every performance of the show and become "Jan-the-Real", highlighting just how far we have come since the dawn of time and existence itself. Long Live The Jans (and Long Live Jan-the-Friend-of-Jan-the-Real, who also gets a free seat too)!"

Yeast Nation: The Triumph of Life is a black comedy musical from the writers of Urinetown set in the brine of the primordial soup over 3 and a half billion years ago amongst the original colony of salt-eating Yeast - all of whom are called Jan. As a form of homage to our very first ancestors, and as a way to highlight the national shortage of Jans the UK is currently facing, the company is offering complimentary tickets to anyone who can prove their name is Jan, so that they may take their rightful place as "Jan the Real" beside the other yeast on stage during each performance.

If you are called Jan, or have a name that is a Jan derivative, come and join Jan the Elder, Jan the Second Eldest, Jan the Wise, Jan the Sly, Jan the Wretched, Jan the Famished, Jan the Sweet, Jan the Youngest, and Jan the Unnamed in one of the most peculiar shows of the year.

To claim these tickets please visit the Southwark Playhouse website (https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/the-large/yeast-nation/) with a proof of name (Passport, Driving Licence, Tesco Clubcard etc). Only one member of the pair need be called Jan, although two Jans together are very welcome. This offer is strictly limited to two front row tickets per performance and are allocated on a first come first served basis. Once the Jan seats are gone, they're gone.