My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Four-star Edinburgh Fringe Musical Set On The Northern Line Arrives In West London
Set on a late-night Northern line train, the MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO NOWHERE will be directed by Tally Arundell with a five-piece live band.
Midnight Train to Nowhere, a musical set on a late-night Northern line train, plays the Tabard Theatre, Chiswick, from 6 to 9 January 2027 and Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, on 16 and 17 January 2027. Its world premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026 earned four stars from Musical Theatre Review. Playing six performances, New Ventures Partnerships are to redevelop the production for London audiences.
Farah Price is alone on the last train when other strange, ghostly passengers appear. They each have a story to tell. Whether they haunt the carriage or exist only in Farah's mind is for the audience to decide. As their stories gradually connect, Farah has to tell her own, face what she has been avoiding and learn from those who have come before.
Musical Theatre Review called the show 'a brilliant piece of theatre that deserves to be picked up for development' and named writer Eoin Jenkins 'an exciting talent.'
Jenkins wrote the book, music and lyrics and is musical director. He is a Londoner, a recent Cambridge University graduate and now a composition student at the Royal Academy of Music. The score draws on choral and Blues styles alongside more traditional musical theatre elements. Six performers and a five-piece live band bring it to the stage.
Jenkins says, 'I've always been fascinated by the concept of 'the underground'. It's where we bury our loved ones - yet we also build transport systems at the same depths we once thought of as 'the underworld'. In this musical, I wanted to explore these themes through the lens of the Northern line, London's deepest train line. Farah Price is troubled by questions of mortality following the loss of her husband, and only on this train, deep underground, can she come to terms with reality. The ghostly characters and their songs traverse the timeline of the previous century, but relay timeless lessons which have a lasting impact on Farah.'
Midnight Train to Nowhere is presented by New Ventures Partnerships, a creative platform financially supporting productions looking to crossover to London fringe theatre venues after successful performances at international Fringe Festivals, especially the Edinburgh Fringe. The founder has previously promoted contemporary Asian Art in London successfully for many years. The company is made up of Cambridge students and recent graduates at the start of their professional careers. Mimi Latchman plays Farah, with Venus Raman, Louis Davidson, Sam Riley, Stella Williamson, and Jacob Coughlan. This production is directed by Tally Arundell.
Listings Information
Tabard Theatre, 2 Bath Road, Chiswick, W4 1LW
Wed 6 to Fri 8 January, 7.30pm. Sat 9 January, 6.00pm.
Press night: Wednesday 6 January 2027.
https://www.tabard.org.uk/production/midnight-train-to-nowhere
Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, Hammersmith, W6 9BN
Sat 16 January 7.30pm and Sun 17 January, 6.00pm.
https://riversidestudios.co.uk/whats-on/ukt-midnight-train-to-nowhere/
Running Time: 75 minutes, no interval
Tickets: £23.50, £19.50 concessions (Tabard) / £25, £20 concessions (Riverside)
Age guidance: 8+. Mild bad language. References to death and/or dying, and war.
Website: https://www.midnighttrainmusical.co.uk
Instagram and TikTok: @midnighttrainmusical
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