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South-east London is set to gain a new space to enjoy performances and community activity as Rose Bruford College transforms the former sports hall in the Edith Scorer Building. The hall will become a flexible space for performance, teaching, and community use.

The opening is expected to take place next year.

The plans include community use for shows and events. Alongside teaching and rehearsals, the building will host productions open to the public, giving local residents opportunities to see work by the College's students. The aim is to bring local people together with the students and staff who make performances happen, creating more opportunities to enjoy the arts close to home.

The performance space will be created inside the existing building. Retractable seating will allow the room to change between teaching and audience layouts, while professional lighting and sound will support the performances and activities hosted there.

The Office for Students has awarded £1,068,955 towards improvements to the Edith Scorer Building through its capital funding scheme for the financial year 2026-27. The investment will give students practical experience of designing, rigging, programming, and operating professional production systems as they prepare for careers across the creative industries.

Students will be able to take a production through its technical stages, from setting up equipment to running lighting and sound for an audience. The flexible room will also support filming, allowing students to gain experience of different ways of making and presenting work.

Professor Randall S Whittaker, Principal and CEO of Rose Bruford College, said, “We are proud to call Sidcup home. Transforming the former sports hall in the Edith Scorer Building will give our students the flexible performance space they need, while creating a place that can be shared with the wider community.

“We want more local people to come through our doors and experience the work being made at Rose Bruford. We also want local groups to feel that this is a space where they can meet, perform and bring ideas of their own to life.

“This investment will make a real difference to our students and help the Edith Scorer Building become a much more active part of the cultural life of Sidcup and south-east London.”

Louie French, MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup and Shadow Minister for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, added, “This is really welcome news for Rose Bruford and all of our community in Sidcup.

“We are grateful for the support of the Office for Students and I look forward to seeing the new performance space once opened.”

The project will also incorporate sustainability improvements. The air conditioning systems will provide year-round heating and cooling, helping to reduce reliance on the existing gas-fired heating system and lowering energy consumption and running costs, while the heat recovery ventilation system will improve fresh-air circulation.

The building and adjoining football pitches will continue to be used by Foots Cray Lions Junior Football Club, helping to maintain the site as a valued community resource.

Planning, ordering, and scheduling are already under way, with building works to follow over the coming months.

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