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The Floral Pavilion is launching Black Friday ticket offers across its upcoming programme of pantomime, music and live entertainment, with £8.70 off selected tickets for its 2026 pantomime, Aladdin, and a range of other shows.

Located in New Brighton, the 814-seat Floral Pavilion presents a programme of national touring theatre, comedy, music, dance, family entertainment and its annual pantomime. The £8.70 discount represents the maximum cost of travelling to the Floral Pavilion by public transport from anywhere in the local area.

Audiences can save £8.70 per ticket on selected performances of Aladdin using the promotional code BLACKFRIDAY26 when booking. A family of four could save £34.80, with all seats included in the offer priced under £30. Limited Stalls seats are also available for £15. Free parking is available for those travelling by car.

Aladdin Black Friday Offer

Selected performances included in the offer are:

Opening Week

Saturday 5 December, 7pm

Sunday 6 December, 5pm

Thursday 10 December, 6.30pm

Saturday 12 December, 7pm

Christmas Week

Saturday 19 December, 7pm

Sunday 20 December, 5pm (BSL signed)

Monday 21 December, 7pm

Tuesday 22 December, 7pm

Wednesday 23 December, 2pm

After Christmas

Saturday 26 December, 5pm

Tuesday 29 December, 2pm

Thursday 31 December, 5pm

Saturday 2 January, 1pm

Sunday 3 January, 5pm

Additional Black Friday Offers

The Black Friday offer also extends to selected performances in January 2027, including Robbie Williams Tribute (16 January), Best of Bublé (17 January) and Epic Movie Musicals (27 January).

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