"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Floral Pavilion Launches Black Friday Ticket Offers for ALADDIN and 2026 Shows
Learn how to purchase discounted tickets.
The Floral Pavilion is launching Black Friday ticket offers across its upcoming programme of pantomime, music and live entertainment, with £8.70 off selected tickets for its 2026 pantomime, Aladdin, and a range of other shows.
Located in New Brighton, the 814-seat Floral Pavilion presents a programme of national touring theatre, comedy, music, dance, family entertainment and its annual pantomime. The £8.70 discount represents the maximum cost of travelling to the Floral Pavilion by public transport from anywhere in the local area.
Audiences can save £8.70 per ticket on selected performances of Aladdin using the promotional code BLACKFRIDAY26 when booking. A family of four could save £34.80, with all seats included in the offer priced under £30. Limited Stalls seats are also available for £15. Free parking is available for those travelling by car.
Aladdin Black Friday Offer
Selected performances included in the offer are:
Opening Week
Saturday 5 December, 7pm
Sunday 6 December, 5pm
Thursday 10 December, 6.30pm
Saturday 12 December, 7pm
Christmas Week
Saturday 19 December, 7pm
Sunday 20 December, 5pm (BSL signed)
Monday 21 December, 7pm
Tuesday 22 December, 7pm
Wednesday 23 December, 2pm
After Christmas
Saturday 26 December, 5pm
Tuesday 29 December, 2pm
Thursday 31 December, 5pm
Saturday 2 January, 1pm
Sunday 3 January, 5pm
Additional Black Friday Offers
The Black Friday offer also extends to selected performances in January 2027, including Robbie Williams Tribute (16 January), Best of Bublé (17 January) and Epic Movie Musicals (27 January).
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
There’s a Monster in Your Christmas Show
Jacksons Lane (12/22-12/28)
|
Jack and the Beanstalk
Greenwich Theatre (11/27-1/10)
|
New Love
Madlenianum (12/16-12/01)
|
Jack the Ripper - Theatre show, Longdown near Exeter
Longdown Village Hall (11/28-11/28)
|
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
The Royal Albert Hall (12/12-12/12)
|
The Ultimate Bubble Show
Jacksons Lane (12/22-12/28)
|
Car Park Shutter
Roller Shutter Installers (6/10-6/10)
|
The Snow Queen
Northern Stage (12/03-1/02)
|
Rapunzel
The Hope Street Theatre (12/11-12/31)
|
Something Like Sinatra
Brentwood Theatre (7/01-7/01)