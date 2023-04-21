First Revival of NEXT DOOR'S BABY Comes to Theatre At The Tabard This May

Theatre At The Tabard announces the first revival of musical play NEXT DOOR'S BABY by by Matthew Strachan and Bernie Gaughan, running 4 to 27 May.

1950's Dublin and two families living in adjoining terraced houses become locked in a bitter matriarchal feud about a Bonny Baby competition run by the local newspaper.

Mrs O'Brien is widowed, hard-up, but ferociously proud of her five children; Dickie, Orla, Sheila, Larry and little Conor, the baby who will put their name in lights. She is icily polite to 'her next door', Mrs Hennessy, whose lifestyle is one of ease.

Against a traditionally Irish backdrop, where respectability is all and you judge a woman by the dazzling whiteness of her net curtains, each family nurses a secret; one that could unite them or tear them apart. It's only on the eve of the Bonny Baby final that we discover their fate.

Directed by Keith Strachan with live music and featuring a cast of eight, this musical play of bickering neighbourhood families plays for a limited four week run as part of the Theatre at the Tabard's brand-new Spring/Summer Season.