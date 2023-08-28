FEASTFEST Returns to London This Autumn

The festival kicks off with two Feast Days of live performance and food, taking place at Thames Barrier Park and The Factory on 9 September.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Photos: See New Workshop Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle Photo 2 Photos: See New Workshop Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 4 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September

FEASTFEST Returns to London This Autumn

Following its debut in the Royal Docks last Autumn, FeastFest is returning this year with three months of free pop-up events created with artists who take inspiration from food and celebrate the borough’s diverse cultures through the shared language of eating.

The festival kicks off with two Feast Days of live performance and food, taking place at Thames Barrier Park and The Factory on 9 September, and at FeastFest’s East Ham Partner Applecart Arts on 10 September.

On 9th September audiences can expect outdoor and indoor performances including mask theatre, storytelling, music theatre, walkabout theatre, physical comedy, puppets, circus and dance with companies including Vamos, Pif-Paf, Bradán and Just More Productions – all taking food as their inspiration.
 
At Applecart Arts on 10th September there will be another chance to see the indoor theatre programme with artists including Pepa Duarte and Orange Skies Theatre, again all taking inspiration from different food cultures.

Following the opening Feast Days, for the remainder of September and October, there will be a series of events hosted in partnership with local business Husk Brewing which will include supper clubs and a comedy show, Full Belly Laughs, on 28th September which will also collect for local food banks. During September, there will also be an interactive exhibition/theatre work looking at the future of food called Eating Tomorrow (15 & 16 September).

During October FeastFest will be popping up at four community centres around Newham with Local Deliveries – a programme of performance and film which includes theatre show Janet and screenings of award-winning dance company Luca Silvestrini’s Protein’s May Contain Food.

In November, FeastFest will be joining the national movement to provide warm and welcoming spaces to those who need it during the cost of living crisis. As part of its Warm Welcome programme the festival will present Modern Times: The Albert Cinema Experience, a blend of film screening, food and historical research first developed as part of Newham Heritage Month.

During the festival period from September to November there will also be pop-up events including forums and food tasting, with the latest details available online or via social media. Throughout the time, Digital Bytes, the festival’s programme of events you can enjoy at home – including digital exhibitions and films – will be available online.
 

For full listings and ticket bookings for live events visit Click Here
(Booking applies to indoor events only. All tickets are free, £1 booking fee applies to cover admin costs)




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Theatre Royal Brighton To Host Free Heritage Open Day In September Photo
Theatre Royal Brighton To Host Free Heritage Open Day In September

From 11am until 4pm on Saturday 9 September 2023 the public will be welcomed to Theatre Royal Brighton for a glimpse behind the scenes of one the country's oldest working theatres. As part of free 'Heritage Open Days' events across the UK, TRB will join unique heritage attractions around the country to welcome visitors into the 216 year old Grade II* listed theatre in the heart of Brighton & Hove's cultural quarter.

2
Star of SIX Millie OConnell to Join Norwich Theatre Panto Photo
Star of SIX Millie O'Connell to Join Norwich Theatre Panto

Norwich Theatre has announced Millie O'Connell from SIX and The Cher Show as Sleeping Beauty in the panto this Christmas, opening at Norwich Theatre Royal Sat 9 Dec 23, running until Sun 7 Jan 24.

3
Friends and Colleagues Celebrate the Life of Murray Melvin Photo
Friends and Colleagues Celebrate the Life of Murray Melvin

On Sunday 13 August friends, colleagues and loved ones came together to raise a glass and celebrate the life of actor, archivist and author Murray Melvin. The event was organised by Murray’s close friend and mentee, Artistic Director Kerry Kyriacos Michael. The day consisted of performances, tributes and speeches.

4
Initial Cast Set For CINDERELLA Panto at Theatre Royal Winchester Photo
Initial Cast Set For CINDERELLA Panto at Theatre Royal Winchester

Theatre Royal Winchester has announced the first members of its cast for this year’s traditional family pantomime, Cinderella – and it’s a double act reunion!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Plymouth Theatre Royal (9/07-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Royal & Derngate (10/02-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Unit 15 Circus City Bristol (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre (10/03-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Norden Farm (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Nottingham Playhouse (10/11-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You