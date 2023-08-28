FEASTFEST Returns to London This Autumn

Following its debut in the Royal Docks last Autumn, FeastFest is returning this year with three months of free pop-up events created with artists who take inspiration from food and celebrate the borough’s diverse cultures through the shared language of eating.

The festival kicks off with two Feast Days of live performance and food, taking place at Thames Barrier Park and The Factory on 9 September, and at FeastFest’s East Ham Partner Applecart Arts on 10 September.



On 9th September audiences can expect outdoor and indoor performances including mask theatre, storytelling, music theatre, walkabout theatre, physical comedy, puppets, circus and dance with companies including Vamos, Pif-Paf, Bradán and Just More Productions – all taking food as their inspiration.



At Applecart Arts on 10th September there will be another chance to see the indoor theatre programme with artists including Pepa Duarte and Orange Skies Theatre, again all taking inspiration from different food cultures.



Following the opening Feast Days, for the remainder of September and October, there will be a series of events hosted in partnership with local business Husk Brewing which will include supper clubs and a comedy show, Full Belly Laughs, on 28th September which will also collect for local food banks. During September, there will also be an interactive exhibition/theatre work looking at the future of food called Eating Tomorrow (15 & 16 September).



During October FeastFest will be popping up at four community centres around Newham with Local Deliveries – a programme of performance and film which includes theatre show Janet and screenings of award-winning dance company Luca Silvestrini’s Protein’s May Contain Food.



In November, FeastFest will be joining the national movement to provide warm and welcoming spaces to those who need it during the cost of living crisis. As part of its Warm Welcome programme the festival will present Modern Times: The Albert Cinema Experience, a blend of film screening, food and historical research first developed as part of Newham Heritage Month.



During the festival period from September to November there will also be pop-up events including forums and food tasting, with the latest details available online or via social media. Throughout the time, Digital Bytes, the festival’s programme of events you can enjoy at home – including digital exhibitions and films – will be available online.



For full listings and ticket bookings for live events visit Click Here

(Booking applies to indoor events only. All tickets are free, £1 booking fee applies to cover admin costs)