FAT TONGUE Comes To Riverside Studios This Month

The piece will be workshopped at Riverside Studios in advance of two work in progress sharing's on 28th and 29th July.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 1 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral Photo 2 Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo 3 Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director
Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse

FAT TONGUE Comes To Riverside Studios This Month

FAT TONGUE Comes To Riverside Studios This Month

Award winning production company flengwin are back, and this time they're developing a brand-new musical at Riverside Studios in July 2023.

FAT TONGUE is a gig-theatre-pop-rock musical exploring identity, healing through music and growing up in the West Midlands. Following a lonely teenager who overcomes a debilitating stammer through singing and writing music, the piece explores themes of trauma, death and friendship.

"It's for people who have ever felt outside of the curve, and wanted to belong or haven't wanted to belong. It's for those who are trying to work it out..."

The semi-autobiographical piece is directed by Christa Harris (Back To The Future, Les Enfants Terribles) and is written and performed by Dylan Wynford.

Wynford - with support from director Christa Harris and Creative Producer Joe Rose - will undergo a rigorous development process for this new piece of theatre. The piece will be workshopped at Riverside Studios in advance of two work in progress sharing's on 28th and 29th July.

Joining the cast are Brenock O'Connor (Sing Street, Alex Rider) and Jacob Loveman (A Christmas Carol, The Jungle Book) with further casting to be announced shortly.

Wynford, whose work has featured at The Other Palace, Bush Theatre and Iris Theatre, is a non-binary creative from the Midlands. They said;

"I've been a writer for about 9 years now, and I think FAT TONGUE has always been at the back of my head. It centres upon all of the themes I've explored over the past 9 years. It's about identity, music, grief, friendship - and I'm going through a period of my life where all those themes are prevalent and I want to explore them more. FAT TONGUE does that.

If you're a person who grew up in love with music, any kind of music, if you joined a band, or learnt an instrument, or had a great group of friends - through music or otherwise - you should come and see it. It's for people who have ever felt outside of the curve, and wanted to belong or haven't wanted to belong. It's for those who are trying to work it out.

I'm looking forward to working with some amazing creatives; some old ones, some new ones. I've been playing some of the songs in the show for a long time - the oldest song in the show I wrote when I was 15 - and it's going to be amazing to hear it with a fresh pair of ears and a new context."

It's all about the process. These sharing's will be presented as work in progress, giving audiences a first look into the project, the material and the process it has undertaken so far.

Audiences will be encouraged to have their voice heard, to ask questions and to feedback their thoughts on the sharing and material presented. This is, of course, optional - you may just want to observe, listen and enjoy.

Wynford added; "There's been an eye on the detail, and we've taken time to make sure everything is ironed out properly. A lot of praise needs to go to flengwin. They're a real force of nature in getting shows together in a kind and caring way.

And now we're providing an opportunity to see a show at its earliest stage, which is a really cool and amazing thing. To see a show that may be huge in a few years' time - to say you saw it in its third draft - when it was a bunch of actors and dreamers in school uniforms at Riverside Studios.

For anyone who loves theatre, who loves musicals, who loves process - it's a cool thing, and it's worth coming along to be a part of FAT TONGUE's history."

Tickets are available from £6.50.

(Tickets: £10 full price, £6.50 concessions)

For more information and to book your tickets visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
ZOES PECULIAR JOURNEY THROUGH TIME is Touring the UK This Autumn Photo
ZOE'S PECULIAR JOURNEY THROUGH TIME is Touring the UK This Autumn

Inspired by stories of plastic waste in the oceans forming their own floating islands, Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time is touring the UK this Autumn, opening at the Southbank Centre in London.

2
Opera North Reveals Details of Green Season Photo
Opera North Reveals Details of Green Season

As work ramps up on the trio of innovative productions comprising Opera North’s first sustainable season, the Company has revealed some of the transformations it is making in search of more environmentally responsible ways to bring its operas to the stage. 

3
2024 Brit Fest Reveals Full Lineup Photo
2024 Brit Fest Reveals Full Lineup

A brand new world-class family friendly music festival celebrating the very best of Britain has been officially unveiled and will take place in Cheshire during Summer 2024. 

4
UK Tour of TITANIC THE MUSICAL Has Been Filmed Photo
UK Tour of TITANIC THE MUSICAL Has Been Filmed

According to the production's official social media account, the UK tour of Titanic the Musical has been filmed.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You