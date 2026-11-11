FANTASIA Will Bring Immersive Party Experience to T2 @ Trends LIC

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

FANTASIA will come to T2 @ Trends LIC on December 11th, 2026. Created by Ricky Bizzaro, presented by Mother Of, and featuring technical direction by William Owen Design, FANTASIA invites audiences into a room full of music and people ready to dance.

Existing in the space between mediums, FANTASIA brings together film, movement, live performance, live camera, and live switching, with design handcrafted by a variety of exceptionally talented individuals. But at the end of the day, it's best described as an experience, a celebration, and a party. At its heart lies one central question: WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE SONG?

Blending dynamic live staging with interactive media and nightclub energy, FANTASIA creates an immersive atmosphere where performance and audience merge into one continuous celebration. It offers an open invitation to step onto the floor and become part of the experience.

FANTASIA III is created and directed by Ricky Bizzaro. The production and tech team features William Owen as Production Manager & Projection Designer and Reese Villella as Producer. The performance cast includes Aspen Narain, Abril, Jane Domenghini, Cassandra Cruz, Eliza Popa, Mark Yowakim, and Ava Fackler.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming