My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
FANTASIA Will Bring Immersive Party Experience to T2 @ Trends LIC
Created by Ricky Bizzaro and presented by Mother Of, FANTASIA III blends film, live performance, and nightclub energy with a cast including Aspen Narain.
FANTASIA will come to T2 @ Trends LIC on December 11th, 2026. Created by Ricky Bizzaro, presented by Mother Of, and featuring technical direction by William Owen Design, FANTASIA invites audiences into a room full of music and people ready to dance.
Existing in the space between mediums, FANTASIA brings together film, movement, live performance, live camera, and live switching, with design handcrafted by a variety of exceptionally talented individuals. But at the end of the day, it's best described as an experience, a celebration, and a party. At its heart lies one central question: WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE SONG?
Blending dynamic live staging with interactive media and nightclub energy, FANTASIA creates an immersive atmosphere where performance and audience merge into one continuous celebration. It offers an open invitation to step onto the floor and become part of the experience.
FANTASIA III is created and directed by Ricky Bizzaro. The production and tech team features William Owen as Production Manager & Projection Designer and Reese Villella as Producer. The performance cast includes Aspen Narain, Abril, Jane Domenghini, Cassandra Cruz, Eliza Popa, Mark Yowakim, and Ava Fackler.
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