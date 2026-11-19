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Following a UK tour, English National Ballet will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Rudolf Nureyev's Romeo & Juliet with performances at the London Coliseum from Thursday 14 - Sunday 24 January 2027.

Transporting audiences to Renaissance Italy, this production brings Shakespeare's timeless tale of love, passion and tragedy to life. With lavish sets and an impressive 111 costumes by Ezio Frigerio and Franca Squarciapino and Sergei Prokofiev's soaring score performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Created by Nureyev in 1977 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee celebrations, it remains one of the Company's most cherished productions and reflects its longstanding commitment to honouring tradition. Winning the first Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Ballet in its premiere year, Nureyev's Romeo & Juliet has since toured the world to critical acclaim.

English National Ballet welcomes Guest Artist and Etoile at Paris Opera Ballet, Hugo Marchand, performing as Romeo alongside Lead Principal Emma Hawes as Juliet on the 14, 17 (matinee) and 20 January. Returning to English National Ballet as Associate Guest Artist, Ksenia Ovsyanick performs as Juliet alongside Lead Principal Aitor Arrieta as Romeo on the 16, 21 and 23 January.

After dancing with English National Ballet for 26 years, Lead Principal Fernanda Oliveira makes her final UK performances with the Company, performing as Juliet on the 16 (matinee) and 19 January, alongside First Soloist Gustavo Carvalho as Romeo.

Fernanda will continue her relationship with the Company when she steps into a new role as Repetiteur - Special Projects at the end of this season, working on the My First Ballet series as well as other productions and events.

Fernanda Oliveira said: “After 26 years with English National Ballet, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from the stage. I would like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey, particularly the audiences who have come to see me dance over the years. It has meant so much to share these performances with you. I am also grateful to everyone at English National Ballet for their support throughout my career and delighted to have the opportunity to work with the next generation of dancers as I take on a new role within the Artistic Team.”

English National Ballet's Artistic Director, Aaron S. Watkin, said: “Created especially for English National Ballet 50 years ago, Rudolf Nureyev's Romeo & Juliet is one of our most treasured works, renowned for its compelling drama, rich visual storytelling and exhilarating choreography. I'm thrilled to welcome Hugo Marchand to perform with the Company, giving our audiences the chance to witness his talent here in the UK, and welcome back Ksenia Ovsyanick.

Our performances at the London Coliseum also mark the last in the UK by Fernanda, after an extraordinary 26 years with English National Ballet. While we will miss seeing her on stage, I am delighted that she will continue to share her knowledge and experience with the Company.”

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