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Elmhurst Ballet School is expanding its Upper School training provision with the introduction of a new Contemporary Ballet pathway, offering talented young dancers an additional route towards a professional career in dance alongside its established Classical Ballet pathway.

Designed for dancers with a strong technical foundation and a flair for versatility, creative exploration and contemporary movement, the three-year programme has been developed in partnership with two of the UK's leading creative forces: Studio Wayne McGregor and Matthew Bourne's New Adventures.

The new pathway reflects the evolving demands of the professional dance industry, where companies increasingly seek versatile, expressive and adaptable artists who can move confidently between different movement styles and choreographic approaches.

Through a curriculum combining contemporary technique, daily ballet classes, partnering, repertoire, improvisation and choreography, students will develop the technical ability, creativity and professional awareness needed to pursue careers with leading contemporary and neo-classical companies in the UK and internationally.

The programme has been shaped in collaboration with Odette Hughes, Associate Director of Studio Wayne McGregor; Glenn Graham, Resident Artist and Mentor at Matthew Bourne's New Adventures; and Sonia Rafferty, contemporary dance technique specialist and dance science and safe practice consultant. Students will also benefit from specialist teaching in Release-based, Limón, and Cunningham techniques, alongside training in jazz and additional commercial styles.

Elmhurst's new offering builds on the school's long-standing commitment to developing thoughtful, versatile and professionally prepared dancers. Founded in Camberley, Surrey, in 1923, Elmhurst moved to its purpose-built home in Edgbaston, Birmingham, in 2004 and has since enjoyed a close association with Birmingham Royal Ballet.

The Contemporary Ballet pathway joins the school's Classical Ballet pathway to create two distinct but equally rigorous routes through the Upper School. Both share Elmhurst's commitment to high-quality vocational training, academic achievement, pastoral care and preparation for the realities of professional life.

Jessica Ward, Principal of Elmhurst Ballet School, said: 'We are incredibly proud to be expanding our Upper School provision with the introduction of our Contemporary Ballet pathway. At Elmhurst, we want to nurture each student's individual strengths and artistic potential, giving them the skills, confidence and versatility to find their place in the professional dance world.

Developed in collaboration with leading industry partners, this new pathway combines the technical rigour of vocational training with the freedom to explore, create and develop an individual artistic voice. Alongside our established Classical Ballet pathway, it gives young dancers the opportunity to pursue the training route that best reflects their ambitions, while benefiting from the same high standards of education, pastoral care and professional preparation that define Elmhurst.'

Students on the Contemporary Ballet pathway will benefit from an extensive programme of performance opportunities, including full-scale productions, seasonal performance projects and a final-year graduate project featuring performances in Birmingham and London. They will also have opportunities to work with visiting dancers and choreographers, explore professional repertoire, and take part in choreographic commissions.

Alongside their intensive dance training, students entering Year 12 study towards the Level 6 Diploma in Professional Dance, validated by Trinity College London, as well as two A Levels. Professional Dance Studies and integrated professional preparation will help students develop their CVs and portfolios, prepare for auditions and build the industry knowledge, resilience and self-awareness needed for sustainable careers.

Elmhurst's established student support network, including physiotherapy, sports science, strength and conditioning, pastoral care, mental health support and nutrition guidance, will underpin training across both pathways.

The school's commitment to developing the whole dancer extends beyond the studio, preparing graduates not only for professional performance but also for opportunities in choreography, teaching, community dance and the wider creative industries.

With its combination of technical rigour, creative freedom and direct engagement with leading industry practitioners, the Contemporary Ballet pathway offers a new opportunity for aspiring dancers to develop their individual artistic identity and prepare for the next stage of their professional journey.

For more information about Upper School training at Elmhurst Ballet School, including the Classical Ballet and Contemporary Ballet pathways, visit the school's website: elmhurstballetschool.org

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